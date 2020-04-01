News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Castleisland Golf Club 'no longer a viable enterprise'

By Simon Lewis
Wednesday, April 01, 2020 - 04:11 PM

The parkland course in North Kerry opened in 2002. Photo: Des Barry
The parkland course in North Kerry opened in 2002. Photo: Des Barry

Castleisland Members Golf Club has made a last-ditch appeal to avoid permanent closure after claiming it is no longer a viable enterprise, the Irish Examiner has learned.

The parkland course in North Kerry opened in 2002 but with membership having fallen considerably since the 2008 recession and planned fundraising opportunities abandoned due to the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak, it is feared the club will not reopen once the current restrictions have been lifted.

Having once boasted more than 650 members, the club’s steering committee sent a letter to its 125 remaining members on Monday informing them that Castleisland GC will be wound up next Monday, April 6, unless a rescue plan can be formulated.

“Recent years have been very challenging for golf clubs with the huge fall off in membership,” the letter stated.

Our own club is no exception. We consider that our club is no longer a viable enterprise.

“Following Government advice the golf course closed on March 24 due to COVID-19. We do not expect it to reopen.”

Planned revenue from three fundraising events, green fees, sponsorship and society days have meant an estimated blow of €40,000 to exacerbate a perilous financial situation arising from three months of bad weather and now the current public health emergency, which has seen membership renewals halved from 2019.

If Castleisland is wound up it will become the second Kerry golf club to close its doors permanently in the last fortnight following the closure of Killorglin GC nine days ago. The latest club crisis came as golf’s governing bodies on the island of Ireland issued a statement reiterating its plans to lobby government departments and agencies in the Republic and Northern Ireland to support golf clubs experiencing financial hardship in the current emergency.

“We are planning to outline the financial impact of the current crisis on our member clubs to government departments and agencies,” said a joint statement from the Golfing Union of Ireland and the Irish Ladies Golf Union issued on Tuesday.

“A survey has been circulated to all golf clubs which aims to capture the economic impact for clubs. It is our intention to collate the data and prepare a high-level paper for both governments to consider.

“The Unions will continue to make a compelling case for state-funded supports to help our clubs recover as soon as possible.”

Any response from the Irish Government may come too late for Castleisland, however.

The club’s letter to members continued: “Unfortunately, we have not enough members to run a golf club. Therefore, it is with huge sadness that we recommend to our members that Castleisland Members Golf Club should be wound up on April 6, 2020.”

More on this topic

Curtis Cup postponed until 2021 due to coronavirus pandemicCurtis Cup postponed until 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic

Lost green fees nothing compared to someone’s health, says SandsLost green fees nothing compared to someone’s health, says Sands

Golf course maintenance workers deemed an essential serviceGolf course maintenance workers deemed an essential service

Golf clubs hoping for reclassification of greenkeeping staff as essential workersGolf clubs hoping for reclassification of greenkeeping staff as essential workers

TOPIC: Golf
Comment on this story here

More in this Section

National Hunt season over as Fairyhouse and Punchestown Festivals cancelledNational Hunt season over as Fairyhouse and Punchestown Festivals cancelled

Howe generous – Eddie is the first top flight boss to take a voluntary pay cutHowe generous – Eddie is the first top flight boss to take a voluntary pay cut

Wimbledon cancelled due to coronavirus pandemicWimbledon cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

Simone Biles cried after hearing about Tokyo Olympics postponementSimone Biles cried after hearing about Tokyo Olympics postponement


Lifestyle

People have been urged to avoid putting any additional pressure on healthcare workers by being careful when carrying out DIY or gardening chores during the coronavirus pandemic.How to avoid gardening and DIY injuries

Flights are grounded, but we can still see the world from our homes. Tom Breathnach presents his guide to armchair tourismTom Breathnach's virtual tour of the world

It’s a particular issue for many during lockdown.Stress Awareness Month: Are you stress eating?

A daily structure is essential when working from home during the coronavirus crisis. But watch you don’t put too much pressure on yourself or your children, experts tell Helen O’CallaghanParenting during Coronavirus: How to get the balance right at home

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 28, 2020

  • 2
  • 9
  • 21
  • 34
  • 37
  • 44
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »