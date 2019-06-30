Wexford overcome rivals Kilkenny to claim Leinster MHC win by four points

Wexford overcame local rivals Kilkenny to claim the Leinster Minor Hurling Championship, with James Sheil’s side full value for their four-point win.

This was the Model County’s first Minor Championship since 1985 and they performed very well on the day, with Wexford organised in defence and clinical when presented with chances in the forward line.

AJ Redmond was the best player on the pitch, as the Rathnure player scored 1-11 throughout the match and he was a constant thorn in the Kilkenny defence throughout the match.

Wexford started the game superbly with Redmond scoring the first three points of the match to give his side an early lead before Pierce Blanchfield opened Kilkenny’s account.

Wexford forward David Cantwell scored the games first goal in the 18th minute, which gave his side a five-point lead, however, Kilkenny responded superbly to the set-back and the teams were tied six minutes later, after a goal from Jack Doyle, followed two Kilkenny points.

Wexford held a slender 1-7 to 1-5 lead at half time, but Kilkenny started second half superbly, with Billy Drennan registering two points to level the game.

It was a poor enough game which had a dramatic ending, as both sides found the net in the 53rd minute, with the goals coming from AJ Redmond and Timmy Clifford respectively.

Ian Byrne’s 54th minute effort gave Kilkenny the lead, before Redmond scored five frees in succession to give his side a four-point lead.

Wexford substitute Ian Byrne’s stoppage-time goal secured the victory for his side and Pierce Blanchfield’s 64th-minute goal, was no more than a consolation, as the referee blew for full time shortly after, much to the delight of the Wexford contingent, who celebrated a first Leinster Minor title in 34 years.

AJ Redmond of Wexford celebrates after scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Leinster GAA Hurling Minor Championship Final match between Kilkenny and Wexford at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Wexford: Cian Byrne (St. Mary’s Rosslare); J Conroy, K Scallan, D Whelan; J Moran, C Molloy, D Codd; J Kirwan (0-1), L Kavanagh; D O’Neill, R Lawlor, J Sheil; P Whitty (0-1), AJ Redmond (1-11, 0-9 frees), D Cantwell (1-1).

Subs: C Foley for Whitty (39), D O’Leary for O’Neill (39), Cian Byrne (St. Mogue’s Fethard) (1-1) for Cantwell (50), O Pepper for Sheil (60 + 2), E Cullen for Lawlor (60 + 4).

Kilkenny: A Tallis; T Roche, W Halpin, P McDonald; B Reid, P Moylan, J Aylward; A Hickey, D Walsh; C O’Sullivan, L Moore (0-1), P Blanchfield (1-1); B Drennan (0-5, 0-4 frees), T Clifford (1-1), J Doyle (1-1).

Subs: I Byrne for O’Sullivan (43), A Murphy for Hickey (57), Z Bay Hammond for Aylward (60 + 3).

Referee: C Mooney (Dublin)

