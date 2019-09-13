Wedding guests won't be fed until the final whistle in Croke Park

Two hundred and twenty hungry wedding guests will have to survive on sandwiches until the final whistle blows in Saturday's All Ireland football replay, after the bride and groom delayed the evening meal so they could watch the big Croke Park clash.

Tralee couple, Gearoid Clifford and Carrie-Anne Boland, both fanatical Kerry fans, have had to reorganise events at their own big match after it ended up clashing with the Kingdoms second chance to stop the Dubs drive for five.

Gearoid a former teammate of Kingdom star Jack Barry, and Carrie – Anne who plays for Kerins O'Rahillys ladies side watched the first match separately as they were on their hen and stag nights at the time, but they will be glued to the return fixture alongside starving guests after the Ballygarry hotel agreed to erect four big screens in the bar areas and hold off on serving the main meal..

Gearoid, who, in an unusual departure, held his stag at the Lisdoonvarna matchmaking festival !, revealed, 'I got a text from a mate maybe ten minutes after the draw which said 'The horse and cart better be quick between the church and hotel the replays on the day of the wedding', up until that I assumed it would be on Sunday.

'Mind you it was the last day of my stag so I wasn't thinking too clearly !'

Gearoid Clifford and Carrie-Anne Boland

Luckily for him Carrie-Anne was far more switched on.

She recalls, ' As soon as I heard the announcement on he telly I emailed Tadgh the wedding planner in the hotel and organised the big screens.

'You know how it is people will have a few pints between the church and the reception and be starving hungry by six o clock, so as the food was now delayed they agreed to provide scones and nibbles for everyone when they arrive and then sandwiches at half time.

'If the match goes to extra time they'll have more sambos as the bell for the dinner won't sound until Conor Lane blows the final whistle.

'The pair of us are mad into the football, Gearoid played at underage and divisional level with Jack Barry, and I have just returned to playing with Kerins O'Rahilly senior ladies so no way were we going to miss this.'

And Gearoid has already made sure that in the event of a Kerry win the team knows where their first stop with Sam will be.

'I got word to them to bring the canister into Quanes pub in Blennerville for the after wedding party, Sam would be the most welcome of guests.'