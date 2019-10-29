News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Wallace: Athletics return gave me new lease of life

Wallace: Athletics return gave me new lease of life
Kenmare/Kilgarvan/Dr Crokes defender Liam Twomey goes flying through the air to win possession ahead of Lixnaw’s Colin Sheedy in yesterday’s Kerry U21 Hurling final at Austin Stack Park. Picture: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD.
By Paul Keane
Tuesday, October 29, 2019 - 05:10 AM

Eamon Wallace comes from a family of high achievers and when he first hit the inter-county scene as a lightning quick Meath forward in 2013, his potential looked limitless.

A nephew of 1995 Ryder Cup hero Philip Walton and former Fianna Fail TD Mary Wallace, he was the U19 national 100m and 200m sprint champion at the time.

A 1-9 return from four Championship starts, the highlight of which was 1-3 against Tyrone at Croke Park, was a pretty healthy return from his debut season too.

Fast forward to the beginning of 2019 and the Ratoath clubman cut an entirely frustrated figure, his potential still far from fulfilled.

With just 12 more Championship appearances across five seasons, and only four wins in that period, he found himself at a crossroads and opted for drastic measures, quitting club and county football in late 2018 and returning to athletics in search of a clean slate.

A year on, the 25-year-old is finally flourishing as a footballer again, scoring 1-3 in Sunday’s Meath SFC final and powering east Meath commuter belt town Ratoath to a first ever title success.

“I just felt I wasn’t playing well enough, I had a heap of injuries and I just wanted to get that right,” said Wallace.

I went back to athletics, my number one sport from when I was younger. That’s the way I got my body right before and that’s the way I got it right this year again. I came back then in August and I was hungry as hell. I’ve probably enjoyed my football more than ever since.

“Looking at this achievement now, it was definitely the right decision.”

Wallace covered 200m in 22.51 seconds back in June in Tullamore and required just 49.61 seconds to complete 400m at a meeting in Regensburg in Germany in July.

It was proof that his body, which he once hoped might take him all the way to the Olympics, is back in peak physical condition.

Mind you, he did sport heaving taping on the back of both of his legs during Sunday’s historic Meath final win over Summerhill when he lined out in attack alongside brother Joey.

“It was the calves, the calves were cramping, I had my ACL injury a few years ago (2014) also and then I had a meniscus operation at the start of last season so it was just the knee, calves, hamstrings, it was kind of everything to be honest!” he smiled.

“Maybe it was the fact that I was on the Meath team from 18 and it was just maybe a build-up, overload.

“Thankfully I feel perfect now.”

Wallace credits a long list of physios and trainers in helping him turn the corner, including Kilmessan-based fitness expert Maria Kealy, sister of 1999 All-Ireland winner Richie.

Having sat out 2019 entirely with Meath, his hope now is to rekindle his county career and enjoy a second coming with the Royals.

“Definitely yeah,” enthused Wallace. “Andy McEntee has a brilliant squad there. If he wants me, and myself and Andy get on great so he can give me a ring, I’d be happy to. But it’s up to Andy, it’s not my decision.”

A strong showing in the AIB Leinster club championship would help Wallace’s chances.

Meath clubs have fared poorly in the province this century though Ratoath, with All-Star nominee Conor McGill and Meath regular Bryan McMahon in their ranks, look an exciting prospect full of potential.

They play Garrycastle of Westmeath next Sunday week in the quarter-finals.

“We’ve never been here before but on that (county final) form, we’ll be hard to stop,” said Wallace. “I was looking at the Dublin semi-finals on Saturday evening....the places we can go there’s not many teams can go, at club level, I don’t think.”

READ MORE

Dubs will abstain from footballer of year vote

More on this topic

‘I was just so angry by the end of it,’ says Martin‘I was just so angry by the end of it,’ says Martin

Kerrigan edges nearer top of the Nemo pantheonKerrigan edges nearer top of the Nemo pantheon

Cork PIFC final: Glory days as Éire Óg finally get over the lineCork PIFC final: Glory days as Éire Óg finally get over the line

Ballyhale Shamrocks dedicate title to Eugene AylwardBallyhale Shamrocks dedicate title to Eugene Aylward


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

GAASportsTOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Eddie Jones warns England to expect the unexpected against South AfricaEddie Jones warns England to expect the unexpected against South Africa

Tottenham must stick together to turn around current form – Harry KaneTottenham must stick together to turn around current form – Harry Kane

Los Angeles Rams see off sorry Cincinnati Bengals at WembleyLos Angeles Rams see off sorry Cincinnati Bengals at Wembley

Seán Cronin a doubt for Champions Cup opener as Irish players return to provincesSeán Cronin a doubt for Champions Cup opener as Irish players return to provinces


Lifestyle

Celebrated screenwriter Paul Laverty tells Esther McCarthy about teaming up with Ken Loach again for a film about a man battling to survive as a van driver in the gig economy.The gig economy and its impact on workers explored in new movie from Paul Laverty

Linda Hamilton says it took some convincing for her to return to her classic role, writes Lucy Mapstone.The dream team are back for the latest Terminator

Halloween junkie Caomhan Keane guides us through the A-Z of horror, including classics like ‘Carrie’, ‘Dracula’ and ‘Nightmare on Elm Street’.Frighteningly good flicks to watch this Halloween

Serve this lot at your ghoulish get-together, says Sam Wylie-Harris.Having a Halloween party? These are the spooky cocktails, spirits and wines to drink on the night

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 26, 2019

  • 13
  • 20
  • 37
  • 38
  • 39
  • 47
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »