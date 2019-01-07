Useful workout for Cork ahead of clash with Cats

Cork 1-24 - 1-23 UCC

Cork collected their first silverware of the season, regaining the Canon O’Brien Cup at the Mardyke yesterday in what was a useful workout for both teams. There was little between the sides, Cork with their noses narrowly in front at the break, 1-13 to 0-15, the same margin separating them at the end of an entertaining encounter that was tied eight times.

Cork's Simon Kennifick gathers the ball from UCC's Michael O'Halloran during the Canon O'Brien cup at The Mardyke yesterday Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Kieran Murphy, deputising for John Meyler who was overseeing a Cork training session elsewhere, was pleased with the outcome, as they finalise their preparations ahead of their league opener against Kilkenny.

“Some of the younger lads are on Denis Ring’s squad, the likes of Con O’Callaghan marking Shane Kingston in the second half. Simon Kennefick and Cormac Beausang worked their socks off. As well, Robert Downey, who has played excellent over the few games. It is a great opportunity for him and a few more guys to put their hands up. We will have to select 26 to go up and represent us against Kilkenny.

“Our main goal was to have a look at young fellas and integrate them into our environment and give them the opportunity to learn and get experience, and a couple of the more senior fellas, to give them a game before we face Kilkenny in Nowlan Park.

It is our third game in a week, so you are conscious of loading players. We would have liked to have played a few more fellas today, but our options were a small bit limited between illness and injures. For a couple of guys. Kilkenny might be that bit too soon.

UCC face a stiff test away to Fitzgibbon Cup holders UL in two weeks. Manager Tom Kingston said this game was just what they needed.

“Very useful. We needed that workout,” said Kingston. “We are delighted with it. The lads played very well, particularly in the first-half (they led 0-8 to 0-2 after 10 minutes). This was a tribute to Canon O’Brien and what he did for hurling in UCC and Cork. It was all about playing for Canon O’Brien today. Both teams gave a game that he would be proud of.

“Darragh Fitzgibbon didn’t play today, he is playing with Charleville in the All-Ireland semi-final the day before we play UL. It is a huge ask to ask a fella to play both days, but we will wait and see. Robbie O’Flynn was missing too today with a slight hamstring.”

Patrick Horgan did most of the damage for Cork, with nine points, while Declan Dalton’s 16th-minute goal was crucial. Simon Kennefick’s point (four overall) put them into the lead for the first time three minutes from the interval.

Mark Kehoe caught the eye for UCC in the opening half, while at the other end Eddie Gunning had a solid outing at full-back. When Mark Coleman converted a penalty following a foul on Kehoe seven minutes from time, UCC won back the lead, 1-21 to 1-19. In a nip-and-tuck finish, it was sub Stephen Condon’s late point that clinched the win for Cork.

Scorers for Cork: P Horgan (0-9, 0-5 frees), D Dalton (1-1), S Kennefick (0-4), C Joyce and C Murphy (0-2 each), J Coughlan, C Beausang, P Leopold, S Condon, T O’Connell and D Kearney (0-1 each).

Scorers for UCC: C O’Leary (0-4 frees) and M Kehoe (0-5 each), M Coleman (1-1, 1-0 pen), S Conway (0-3, 0-2 frees), R Donohue, M O’Halloran (0-1 free) and S Kingston (0-2 each), E Murphy, D Walsh and S Hayes (0-1 each).

CORK: P Collins; S O’Donoghue, D Cahalane, C O’Callaghan; C Joyce, P Leopold, W Kearney; D Kearney, C Murphy; S Kennefick, P Horgan, C Walsh; J Coughlan, D Dalton, C Beausang.

Subs: R Downey for W Kearney (ht), S Condon for D Dalton (ht), T O’Connell for J Coughlan (38), C Power for C Joyce (43), C O’Brien for D Kearney (50).

UCC: (Cork unless stated) J Barry (Castlelyons); N O’Leary (Castlelyons), E Gunning (Na Piarsaigh), D Lynch (Passage East, Waterford); C O’Leary (Valley Rovers), E Murphy (Sarsfields), D Griffin (Carrigaline); P Cadell (JK Brackens, Tipperary), M Coleman (Blarney); D Walsh (Éire Óg, Ennis), S Conway (Lixnaw, Kerry), R Donohue (Buffers Alley, Wexford); M Kehoe (Kilsheelan/Kilcash, Tipperary), M O’Halloran (Blackrock), S Hayes (Mallow).

Subs: S Kingston (Douglas) for S Conway (ht), K O’Dwyer (Killenaule, Tipperary) for N O’Leary (ht), A Casey (Ballyduff Upper, Waterford) for D Walsh (43), E Sheehan (Na Piarsaigh) for S Hayes (44), T Millerick (Fr O’Neill’s) for E Gunning (50), J O’Sullivan (Blackrock) for R Donoghue (51), D Desmond (Éire Óg) for J Barry (52), W Henn (Na Piarsaigh, Limerick) for M O’Halloran (54).

Referee: Cathal McAllister (Aghada, Cork)