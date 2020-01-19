News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
UL set up vital game against Maynooth

By Billy Stack
Sunday, January 19, 2020 - 06:02 PM

UL 3-21 Trinty College 0-13

UL got their Fitzgibbon Cup campaign back on track with a comprehensive 3-21 to 0-13 win over Trinity College at the University of Limerick GAA Grounds.

Tipperary's Cian Darcy scored two goals for UL.
Sunday’s victory sets up a must-win game against Maynooth on Thursday — victory there should see UL into the last eight of the competition.

All the damage was done in the first half by Gary Kirby’s men thanks to two Cian Darcy goals and one from Limerick’s Kyle Hayes.

Darcy, who scored 0-15 in UL’s defeat to DCU in their first game, fired in the first goal after Hayes blazed through the Trinity defence.

He added another before Hayes got in on the act to help the hosts to a 3-13 to 0-5 lead.

UL dominated the second half to ease to a 17-point win.

Such was UL’s dominance, Trinity failed to register a single score from play.

GAA

