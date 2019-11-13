Two wins from two as St Francis College see off Skibbereen

St Francis College Rochestown 3-13 - 0-5 Skibbereen CS

St Francis College, Rochestown secured their place in the quarter-final of the Corn Uí Mhuirí after their defeat of Skibbereen Community School at Newcestown.

Following on from their four-point victory over St Flannan’s College in the first round, they top this three team Group C with two wins from two.

Skibbereen’s destiny, meanwhile, will be decided when they meet the Ennis school in a couple of weeks to see who will go through as runner-up.

But, for now, it is St Francis College who are setting the benchmark and it was their overall strength that told.

Adam Cantwell, St Francis College, Rochestown in action against Skibbereen. Picture: Larry Cummins

As well as having plenty of pace and accuracy up front, they backed that up with a solid midfield and defensive performance.

Despite playing against the wind, they settled into the contest when Alan Connolly opened their scoring with a goal in the 11th minute. This was followed by a second Roco goal a minute later when Peter Leneghan provided the finish.

The goals spurred them into action adding six points without reply. Alan O’Hare, Connolly, Ray O’Halloran, Adam Cantwell, Leneghan and Shane Aherne all finding the target.

Skibbereen CS registered five minutes from the interval when Darren Daly bagged his second point. Micheál Sheehy then converted a free but it was O’Hare who closed out the first half to leave his side 2-7 to 0-3 in front.

Skibbereen too, had their goalkeeper Rory Courtney to thank for a couple of fine saves over the hour.

They needed a big second half to stay in contention, but it was St Francis College who set about extending their advantage. A goal and a point from Aaron Sheehy and a Connolly point put paid to any hope of a Skibbereen comeback.

Both managements emptied their benches. Daly and Sheehy scored again for Skibbereen, while St Francis College closed with Cantwell, Fionn Sheehan, O’Hare and O’Halloran points.

Scorers for St Francis College: A Connolly (1-2), A Sheehy (0-1 free) and P Leneghan (1-1 each), A O’Hare (0-3, 0-1 free), A Cantwell and R O’Halloran (0-2 each), F Sheehan and S Aherne (0-1 each).

Scorers for Skibbereen CS: D Daly (0-3, 0-2 frees), M Sheehy (0-2, 0-1 free).

St Francis College: C O’Leary (Douglas); S Brady (Ballygarvan), M Harrington (Nemo Rangers), C Donlon (Douglas); S Fenton (Ballygarvan), N O’Connell (Cobh), S Andrews (Shamrocks); S Aherne (Douglas), S Harrington (Passage West); P Leneghan (St Michael’s), A Connolly (St Michael’s), R O’Halloran (Ballygarvan); A O’Hare (Douglas), A Cantwell (Douglas), A Sheehy (Douglas).

Subs: O Gribbon (St Michael’s) for S Brady (half time), S Geaney (Douglas) for C Donlon (39), F Sheehan (Douglas) for A Cantwell (40), C Leahy (St Michael’s) for N O’Connell (47), B Joyce (Nemo Rangers) for A Connolly (52), E O’Sullivan (St Michael’s) for A Sheehy (52).

Skibbereen CS: R Courtney (Castlehaven); T Keating (Tadhg MacCarthaigh), C O’Neill (Ilen Rovers), A O’Regan (O’Donovan Rossa); T O’Mahony (Castlehaven), O Lucey (O’Donovan Rossa), C Dwyer (Ilen Rovers); D Daly (O’Donovan Rossa), M Sheeehy (Ilen Rovers); A O’Driscoll (Ilen Rovers), R Minihane (Castlehaven), D O’Driscoll (Ilen Rovers); G Foley (Castlehaven), Eugene Daly (Tadhg MacCarthaigh), L Connolly (O’Donovan Rossa).

Subs: C Hegarty (Tadhg MacCarthaigh) for C Dwyer (28 inj), D O’Donovan (Castlehaven) for E Daly (half time), L O’Mahony (Castlehaven) for R Minihane (47), J O’Driscoll (Castlehaven) for D O’Driscoll (53), N Daly (Ilen Rovers) for G Foley (53).

Referee: Michael Collins (Clonakilty).