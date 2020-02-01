News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Tralee CBS survive pulsating extra-time encounter with PS Rathmore

Tralee CBS survive pulsating extra-time encounter with PS Rathmore
By Mortimer Murphy
Saturday, February 01, 2020 - 05:38 PM

Tralee CBS 2-19 PS Sliabh Luachra Rathmore 1-17 (After extra-time)

After being the dominant side in the opening half, Tralee CBS had to withstand a tremendous PS Sliabh Luachra fightback which saw this cracking Corn Uí Mhuirí semi-final require extra-time.

It was The Green who eventually came good at Fitzgerald Stadium to earn a meeting with rivals St Brendan’s in the final.

In a game that had everything, Tralee displayed more composure at key moments of a game that could have gone either way. Sliabh Luachra settled the quicker and took the lead when James Darmody converted a free but Sean Quilter responded with a similar effort.

Sliabh Luachra were tenacious in the tackle and Dan Murphy was dominant at midfield, while Alan Dineen and wing-back Cian Dineen were driving forward. However, Tralee CBS held a slender 0-4 to 0-3 lead after 20 minutes, thanks to Fergal O’Brien (2 frees) and a superb advanced mark from Conor Hayes, while the Rathmore side responded with a point from substitute Tommy Bowler and Darmody.

Sliabh Luachra were in all sorts of bother with their kick-outs, though, and Tralee went on a 1-4 scoring spree, with O’Brien blasting the ball to the Rathmore net as The Green moved 1-8 to 0-3 in front.

Sliabh Luachra were battling hard and Cathal Ryan (brother of Kerry 'keeper Shane) stopped the rot with a free and then rattled the Tralee net in the 29th minute. Suddenly the gap was a manageable four.

But The Green struck for 1-1 in injury time, with Cian Purcell not claiming the mark, instead bursting through for a goal that saw Tralee CBS lead 2-9 to 1-4 at the interval.

Sliabh Luachra resumed a transformed side and with the wind to their backs, as all Tralee had to show for the second half was two early Hayes points.

Ryan, Darmody (2) and Murphy added points and the deficit was five. Hayes' 39th-minute point was Tralee’s final score of normal time as the sin-binning of Quilter was just the boost Rathmore needed. Points from Ryan, Bowler, and Michael McSweeney, now at full-forward, meant that with 10 to go it was a three-point game.

Padraig White was immense for The Green but McSweeney and Darmody nailed scores to leave the minimum between the sides and Rathmore keeper Ian O’Connor was the hero when he levelled the contest in the 59th minute from a 45.

Darmody missed a potential winner from an acute angle but Tralee had three chances in six added minutes, too, all of which were sent wide.

After two early points from Darmody, Sliabh Luachra faded as Tralee dominated the final 15 minutes of extra-time.

Niall Fitzmaurice, Armin Henrich, the outstanding White, and Joe Lenihan led the charge as Hayes kicked two superb points, while O’Brien added another to give The Green a 2-16 to 1-16 half-time lead.

The second period saw Tralee add three more, with the highlight being a superb advanced mark from Quilter, to run out five-point winners.

Scores: Tralee CBS: S Quilter (0-8, 4 frees, 1 mark), F O’Brien (1-4), C Hayes (0-5, 1 mark), C Purcell (1-0), L Chester and C Myers (0-1 each)

PS Sliabh Luachra: C Ryan (1-4, 3 frees), J Darmody (0-7, 4frees, 1 mark), T Bowler and M McSweeney (0-2 each), I O’Connor (free) and D Murphy (0-1 each)

TRALEE CBS: D Burns; N Fitzmaurice, L Chester, R O’Sullivan; E Carroll, A Heinrich, P White; C Horan, J Lenihan: F O’Brien, D Reen, J Kissane; C Purcell, S Quilter, C Hayes.

Subs:  D Broderick for C Horan (45), C Myers for J Kissane (53), D Moriarty for C Purcell (54), L Barrett for R O’Sullivan (59), J Kissane for D Reen (e/t)

PS Sliabh Luachra Rathmore: I O’Connor; M Dennehy, A Dineen, D Cronin; C Dineen, Paul O’Leary, A Moynihan; R Collins, D Murphy; Paudie O’Leary, C Ryan, M McSweeney; J Darmody, A Cronin, D Roche

Subs: T Bowler for A Cronin (inj 10), K Bowler for A Moynihan (e/t), D Gleeson for Paudie O’Leary (e/t), A Moynihan for T Bowler (e/t)

Referee: J Griffin (Glenbeigh/Glencar)

More on this topic

Paul Galvin gets first victory as Wexford defeat CarlowPaul Galvin gets first victory as Wexford defeat Carlow

Waterford denied by goal deep in stoppage time against DonegalWaterford denied by goal deep in stoppage time against Donegal

St Brendan’s overcome two own goals to qualify for Corn Uí Mhuirí finalSt Brendan’s overcome two own goals to qualify for Corn Uí Mhuirí final

‘Culture shock’ of early exit last season still pains Galway's Whelan‘Culture shock’ of early exit last season still pains Galway's Whelan

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Premier League nears record spending in 2019/20Premier League nears record spending in 2019/20

Joe Salisbury gunning for Australian Open men’s doubles titleJoe Salisbury gunning for Australian Open men’s doubles title

LA Lakers honour Kobe Bryant in first game since the former player’s deathLA Lakers honour Kobe Bryant in first game since the former player’s death

Scrambling around for second-rate strikers at 11pm isn’t the way business should be doneScrambling around for second-rate strikers at 11pm isn’t the way business should be done


Lifestyle

Des O’Sullivan previews London’s major February auctions.London's first post-Brexit global art sales

Performances by a touring drama group are helping to give young people permission to talk about suicide, writes Helen O’Callaghan.Mind matters: Creative approaches to mental health and wellbeing

Instagram start Eileen Smith is the 80-year-old star of RTE's newest fashion series, says Rowena Walsh.Style queen: Meet the 80-year-old star of RTE’s latest fashion series

Fiann Ó Nualláin reflects on the customs and celebrations associated with Saint Brigid's Day.St Brigid's Day: Let’s march on to spring

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

  • 1
  • 3
  • 20
  • 22
  • 39
  • 44
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »