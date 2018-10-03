Tommy Dunne joins Liam Sheedy’s Tipperary set-up as senior coach

Tipperary minor manager Tommy Dunne is in line to come on board as Liam Sheedy’s senior coach from next year, the Irish Examiner understands.

Dunne, who guided the minors to Munster success this year before they lost to Kilkenny in an All-Ireland semi-final, previously filled the position alongside Declan Ryan when the county won back-to-back provincial senior titles after Sheedy stepped away in 2011.

He also worked as coach in Dublin under Anthony Daly and for a time with Ger Cunningham.

The 2001 All-Ireland SHC- winning captain has also coached the county’s minors and the U21s, and he brings the strength and conditioning qualifications from his study and work with Setanta College in Thurles and has completed a master’s degree in sports performance in UL.

Dunne was only appointed as minor manager 13 months ago on a three-year term but another former county player, Darragh Egan, could be in line to replace him in that role.

Dunne’s younger brother Ken was Tipperary senior goalkeeping coach this past season, replacing Brian Horgan who could return to the set-up.

2001 All-Ireland winner Eamonn Corcoran, a work colleague of Sheedy’s in Bank of Ireland, has been mentioned as a senior selector.

Last week, two-time Olympian Gary Ryan confirmed he would not be strength and conditioning coach in 2019 — Ryan had been part of the backroom team since 2014, introduced to the set-up by Eamon O’Shea.

Sheedy might have to do without John O’Dwyer for the early part of next year as the Killenaule man went under the knife on Monday for a scheduled operation.

On Twitter, the 27-year-old posted a photo of his left foot in a protective boot from his hospital bed.

I’ve had better Monday’s now 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/w1VdZenBAm — bubbles o dwyer (@johnodwyer14) October 1, 2018

Tipperary begin their 2019 season in earnest at home to Clare in their Division 1A opener on January 26 and commence their provincial championship campaign when they travel to face Munster champions Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on the weekend of May 12.