News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Tipperary SHC quarter-final: Kiladangan have too many aces for Toomevara

Tipperary SHC quarter-final: Kiladangan have too many aces for Toomevara
Kiladangan's Paul Fylnn is challenged by Toomevara's Jake Ryan watched on by Kiladangan's Willie Connors in the Tipperary Senior Hurling Quarter final in Cloughjordan
By Shane Brophy
Monday, October 14, 2019 - 04:15 AM

Kiladangan 3-12 - 1-12 Toomevara

Kiladangan advanced to the Tipperary SHC semi-finals following a hard-earned six-point win over Toomevara in Cloughjordan on Saturday.

This all-North Tipperary quarter-final didn’t disappoint, particularly in a full-blooded opening half which threatened to boil over at times.

Eight yellow cards issued in the spells with a number of players on both sides fortunate that there weren’t red.

However, Kiladangan did enough to progress, aided once again by their prolific attack with Dan O’Meara, Willie Connors and returning skipper Joe Gallagher all scoring 1-1 each.

Both sides had early chances for goals but respective goalkeepers Barry Hogan (Kiladangan) and Rory Brislane (Toomevara) brought off fine saves. The first goal arrived in the 13th minute: Tipperary All-Ireland winner Willie Connors looked to have little angle to work with after his initial burst was halted. However, he managed to to somone get off a shot over Brislane and into the corner of the net.

Dan O’Meara added the second goal on 24 minutes after running onto a Joe Gallagher pass while his brother Tadhg won a penalty right on half time but Barry Hogan’s effort flew over the bar to hand Kiladangan a 2-7 to 0-8 interval lead.

READ MORE

Winners, scorers, teams: All your GAA county finals match details in one place

A Mark McCarthy goal within seconds of the restart ignited Toomevara’s recovery and on 39 minutes they were back level following a McCarthy free.

Toomevara were dominant at this stage with their half-back line commanding, but they weren’t able to get their noses in front as Joe Gallagher and O’Meara linked up for the captain to goal on 43 minutes.

Toomevara’s attempts to respond weren’t helped by a heavy squall which made play difficult and with James Quigley outstanding at full back, Kiladangan managed to push onto their third semi-final in seven years.

Scorers for Kiladangan: B Seymour (0-4, 2 65s); W Connors, D O’Meara, J Gallagher (1-1 each); T Gallagher (0-2); B Hogan (pen), P Flynn, R Gleeson (0-1 each).

Scorers for Toomevara: M McCarthy (1-4, 4f); J McCarthy (0-3); P Ryan (0-2); Jason Ryan, Robbie Quirke, Russell Quirke (0-1 each).

KILADANGAN: B Hogan; M Minehan, J Quigley, D Sweeney; D McGrath, A Flynn, D Moran; J Loughnane, J Horan; J Gallagher, W Connors, D O’Meara; B Seymour, T Gallagher, P Flynn.

Subs: F Hayes for Minehan (HT); A Loughnane for Horan (45); S Hayes for J Loughnane (56); R Gleeson for Seymour (60).

TOOMEVARA: R Brislane; Liam Ryan, Jake Ryan, C Kennedy; J McLoughney, Jason Ryan, Luke Ryan; Robbie Quirke, Russell Quirke; J Delaney, C Canning, J McCarthy; K McCarthy, W Coffey, M McCarthy.

Subs: P Ryan for Canning (15-19 blood); P Ryan for Kennedy (19); E Grace for Liam Ryan (HT); A Ryan for Canning (53);

Referee: P Kelly (Ballinahinch)

READ MORE

New Waterford hurling manager drops Connors and Shanahan from panel

More on this topic

Kilruane knock out Tipp champions Clonoulty, but at a costKilruane knock out Tipp champions Clonoulty, but at a cost

Willie Connors among the goalscorers as Kiladangan progress to last four in TippWillie Connors among the goalscorers as Kiladangan progress to last four in Tipp

Eoin Kelly: Liam Sheedy man to defy Tipp’s back-to-back woeEoin Kelly: Liam Sheedy man to defy Tipp’s back-to-back woe

Tipperary against proposed second-tier championshipTipperary against proposed second-tier championship


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

TOPIC: Tipp GAA

More in this Section

Kilruane knock out Tipp champions Clonoulty, but at a costKilruane knock out Tipp champions Clonoulty, but at a cost

Kosgei breaks world marathon record; Ireland's McCormack qualifies for Tokyo 2020Kosgei breaks world marathon record; Ireland's McCormack qualifies for Tokyo 2020

Nemo Rangers breeze past tame Douglas in Cork SFCNemo Rangers breeze past tame Douglas in Cork SFC

Mahon guides Sixmilebridge to fourth Clare SHC title this decadeMahon guides Sixmilebridge to fourth Clare SHC title this decade


Lifestyle

As UK legend John Surman gets ready to play at Cork’s jazz fest, he tells Philip Watson about his well-travelled career and why he’s so angry about Brexit.Jazz legend John Surman on a well travelled career and why he's angry about Brexit

Dr Naomi Lavelle answers a weekly science question.Fish live in water all their lives but does that mean that they never get thirsty or do they even drink at all? To answer these questions we need to look at where the fish live.Appliance of Science: Do fish ever get thirsty?

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 12, 2019

  • 1
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 42
  • 44
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »