Tipperary SHC quarter-final: Kiladangan have too many aces for Toomevara

Kiladangan 3-12 - 1-12 Toomevara

Kiladangan advanced to the Tipperary SHC semi-finals following a hard-earned six-point win over Toomevara in Cloughjordan on Saturday.

This all-North Tipperary quarter-final didn’t disappoint, particularly in a full-blooded opening half which threatened to boil over at times.

Eight yellow cards issued in the spells with a number of players on both sides fortunate that there weren’t red.

However, Kiladangan did enough to progress, aided once again by their prolific attack with Dan O’Meara, Willie Connors and returning skipper Joe Gallagher all scoring 1-1 each.

Both sides had early chances for goals but respective goalkeepers Barry Hogan (Kiladangan) and Rory Brislane (Toomevara) brought off fine saves. The first goal arrived in the 13th minute: Tipperary All-Ireland winner Willie Connors looked to have little angle to work with after his initial burst was halted. However, he managed to to somone get off a shot over Brislane and into the corner of the net.

Dan O’Meara added the second goal on 24 minutes after running onto a Joe Gallagher pass while his brother Tadhg won a penalty right on half time but Barry Hogan’s effort flew over the bar to hand Kiladangan a 2-7 to 0-8 interval lead.

A Mark McCarthy goal within seconds of the restart ignited Toomevara’s recovery and on 39 minutes they were back level following a McCarthy free.

Toomevara were dominant at this stage with their half-back line commanding, but they weren’t able to get their noses in front as Joe Gallagher and O’Meara linked up for the captain to goal on 43 minutes.

Toomevara’s attempts to respond weren’t helped by a heavy squall which made play difficult and with James Quigley outstanding at full back, Kiladangan managed to push onto their third semi-final in seven years.

Scorers for Kiladangan: B Seymour (0-4, 2 65s); W Connors, D O’Meara, J Gallagher (1-1 each); T Gallagher (0-2); B Hogan (pen), P Flynn, R Gleeson (0-1 each).

Scorers for Toomevara: M McCarthy (1-4, 4f); J McCarthy (0-3); P Ryan (0-2); Jason Ryan, Robbie Quirke, Russell Quirke (0-1 each).

KILADANGAN: B Hogan; M Minehan, J Quigley, D Sweeney; D McGrath, A Flynn, D Moran; J Loughnane, J Horan; J Gallagher, W Connors, D O’Meara; B Seymour, T Gallagher, P Flynn.

Subs: F Hayes for Minehan (HT); A Loughnane for Horan (45); S Hayes for J Loughnane (56); R Gleeson for Seymour (60).

TOOMEVARA: R Brislane; Liam Ryan, Jake Ryan, C Kennedy; J McLoughney, Jason Ryan, Luke Ryan; Robbie Quirke, Russell Quirke; J Delaney, C Canning, J McCarthy; K McCarthy, W Coffey, M McCarthy.

Subs: P Ryan for Canning (15-19 blood); P Ryan for Kennedy (19); E Grace for Liam Ryan (HT); A Ryan for Canning (53);

Referee: P Kelly (Ballinahinch)