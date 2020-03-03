Three players to watch out for as Cork and Kerry meet in Munster U20 football final

Eoghan Cormican picks out three players to watch in Wednesday’s Munster U20 Football final between Cork and Kerry.

Paul Walsh (Brosna, Kerry)

Walsh and fellow half-forward Killian Falvey were Kerry’s standout performers during Wednesday’s semi-final win over Limerick in Rathkeale. Walsh finished with four points from play and frees. His favoured kicking boot is his left, but just when Limerick thought they had him sussed by shouting ‘left foot, left foot’ each time he came onto possession, the red-haired Brosna youngster showed he has no problem kicking off his right. Two days later, the 2018 minor player of the year came off the bench to guide Coláiste Íde agus Iosef, Abbeyfeale to victory over Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí in the Munster Post-Primary Schools’ SCFC final. Walsh’s two-point contribution was crucial as the Limerick school won by the minimum. Walsh, and his half-forward line, will have a significant role to play if Kerry are successful in wrestling back the provincial silverware from Cork.

Daniel O’Connell (Kanturk, Cork)

O’Connell is one of four survivors from last year’s all-conquering U20 team. His darting runs from the middle of the field were a key part of Cork’s remarkable All-Ireland final recovery, the Kanturk midfielder setting up their third goal at Portlaoise as well as kicking a point. Following the conclusion of the inter-county season, O’Connell saw game-time for Duhallow as the divisional side went all the way to the Cork SFC final. Given such experience, he’ll be expected to command a leading role at Austin Stack Park. His midfield partner, Jack Lawton, won an All-Ireland minor medal last season so neither should be lacking in confidence. Midfield was one of Kerry’s less impressive areas against Limerick so Cork will be targeting a win in this department.

Luka Brosnan (Castleisland Desmonds, Kerry)

Brosnan has already lost one final to Cork opposition this season as he was half-back on the Mary Immaculate College team defeated by CIT in the Trench Cup decider. The half-back is one of the few players on this Kerry U20 team who has not played in an All-Ireland minor final, the lowering of the age-grade from U18 to U17 for the 2018 season meant he was ineligible for what should have been his final year as a minor. Brosnan caught the eye at Rathkeale with an assured performance at right half-back and also got in among the scorers. Don’t be surprised to see him switched to the other wing to pick up Jack Murphy at Austin Stack Park. Irrespective, he’ll have a busy hour attempting to cut out the supply of ball to Cork’s dangerous inside trio of Mark Cronin, Blake Murphy, and Fionn Herlihy.