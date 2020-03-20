'There will have to be a restructuring': Munster Minor Football Championship delayed

The first round of the Munster MFC has been pushed back a fortnight to April 22, but Munster Council chairman Liam Lenihan does not envisage any GAA activity until June, at the earliest.

The opening round in Phase 1 of the Munster MFC was due to throw-in on Wednesday, April 8, with Tipperary hosting Clare and Waterford traveling to Limerick, but these games have now been put back two weeks.

Round 2 and 3, scheduled for April 15 and 22, have also been put back a fortnight

But despite the decision to postpone games by two weeks, rather than indefinitely, one which will be further reviewed over the coming days and weeks, Lenihan believes no GAA games will be played for a couple of months.

The Munster Council chairman accepts that the format of the Munster minor football championship will have to be restructured when the 2020 season recommences as “there no way you could play round-robin at this stage”.

“We are in unprecedented times. There will be a conference call with Croke Park at the end of this month which will involve all counties, provincial councils, and overseas units. I suppose we will all have a better idea after that.

“I can't see any games being played in April, I don’t even know if they will be played in May. That’s just my opinion.

“There will have to be a restructuring. There is no way you could play round-robin at this stage. We have to meet the counties and they have to be consulted first. Knockout is one of the considerations that will have to be made.

“You won’t see GAA activity for a couple of months. If we all obey the instructions we are getting, and go by the guidelines, the health of the nation is far more important than the GAA. I know people are missing the games and I’d say whenever we start back that we will have massive crowds.”

Westmeath, meanwhile, have become the latest county to postpone their April club championship programme. Round 1 of the Westmeath hurling championship was due to be played on April 4/5, with the football throwing-in on April 18/19. Westmeath join Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Waterford, Galway, Dublin and Wexford in deferring the club championship games they had intended to play next month. Kilkenny have called off their April league games which dictate a team’s entry point into the county championship later in the season.