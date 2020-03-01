Superb Antrim end league leaders Limerick's winning run

Antrim 2-21 Limerick 1-12

Limerick’s unbeaten run in Division 4 of the Allianz Football League came to an end at Portglenone where the Saffrons turned in a superb second-half performance to run out 12-point winners.

Naomh Éanna's Odhran Eastwood scored 2-3 for Antrim.

Playing with a first-half breeze, the visitors got off to the better start with Hugh Bourke opening the scoring after three minutes and then Pádraig Scanlon firing to the net after Danny Neville’s shot was blocked.

Midway through the half, Antrim were on level terms with Conor Murray and Colum Duffin on target and no more than two points separated the sides for the remainder of the half.

Limerick came close to a second goal on 23 minutes when Neville set up Tommy Childs but his goalbound effort was turned over the bar by Antrim goalkeeper Andrew Hasson.

Both sides produced some quality scores late on in the half with Pádraig de Brún and Tony McCarthy adding points for Limerick, and Paddy McBride on song for Antrim. Bourke converted Limerick’s only score from a placed ball in injury-time to leave his leading 1-9 to 0-10 at the break.

McBride and Scanlon swapped points shortly after the restart but from there on in it was all Antrim. McBride added another point and in the following 33 minutes, Antrim outscored their visitors by 2-9 to 0-1.

Odhran Eastwood’s first goal came on 40 minutes when McBride squared the ball for the St Enda’s man to palm to the net and on 55 minutes Conor Small was the provider for Eastwood to seal the Antrim win.

Seamus O’Carroll added a late point for Limerick who still top the division on eight points with Antrim now a point behind in second place.

ANTRIM: A Hasson; P Gallagher (0-1), R Johnston, M Gardiner; D Lynch, J McAuley, P Healy (0-1); C Duffin (0-2), M Jordan; M Johnston, P McBride (0-7, 1f), N Delargy; O Eastwood (2-3), F Burke, C Murray (0-3)

Subs: M McCann for M Johnston (ht), D McAleese (0-1) for M Gardiner (ht), C Small for F Burke (49), P Cunningham (0-3) for M Jordan (56), E Walsh for N Delargy (60)

LIMERICK: D O’Sullivan; P Maher, B Fanning, M Donovan; T McCarthy (0-1), I Corbett, R Childs; T Griffin (0-1), T Childs (0-1); A Enright, C Fahy (0-1), P de Brún (0-3); H Bourke (0-2, 1f), D Neville, P Scanlon (1-2)

Subs: J Naughton for A Enright (29), J Ryan for T Griffin (47), S O’Dea for R Childs (56), S O’Carroll (0-1) for D Neville (58), D Lyons for P Scanlon (64)

Referee: P Faloon (Down)