Sheedy: Tipp redemption won’t come in one afternoon

Grounded in reality but brimming with optimism, Liam Sheedy gave a precise snapshot of where his mind is after this opening win.

A move towards redemption after last season’s annus horribilis, he was asked? “There’s more than one day for redemption. It’s a good start, a good performance and we are very happy... to have got over the line.”

John McGrath finishes off a sublime Tipperary attack as Liam Sheedy's press home their advantage against Cork Watch match highlights of @OfficialCorkGAA and @TipperaryGAA on @rte2 tonight at 9.30pm pic.twitter.com/KSatqTQM2M — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) May 12, 2019

Nine years on from where he left off with Tipperary, he’s well aware one win doesn’t carry as much weight as it did in his previous spell in charge. “There was a lot to like about the display but 11 years ago here you take a bit of a break, you were into a Munster final and you could get four or five weeks off. But this evening we have just got to roll back again and get ready for what’s coming next week, which is Waterford into Semple Stadium which is a massive match again.”

And yet the importance of a victory on the road wasn’t lost on him: “Two points is not going to get you anywhere in this championship but to win on the road is a big win. Let’s call it for what it is.”

He also seemed aware of what had been said about his players going into this game, that they may have been to the well too much over the years. “The day someone tells me that someone at 29 years of age is too old to play in championship hurling; that’s contrary to what I think.

In fairness, I have massive competition within my panel, some of these U21s are really good, so it’s competitive. There could be changes again for next Sunday and changes to the overall panel but it’s competitive and has been for the last number of weeks and that’s what made me at ease with myself, to know we had a really good chance of bringing a performance today and thankfully we did.

Sheedy wasn’t oblivious to the room for improvement in this display, particularly how they almost gave Patrick Horgan the platform to be a match-winner. “Our discipline failed. We just gave away too many placed balls and someone like Patrick Horgan, his radar is always in.

“Psychologically, I thought we deserved to be that point up at half-time and in fairness to the lads they kicked on in the second half. Some of the points we struck were really, really nice scores. I was judging by the crowd on the far side and when I heard the little roars, I said that sounds good to me.

“We put up a nice score today and any day you’re breaking the 30-point barrier you’re doing well and difficult to beat. But full credit to Cork they didn’t give it to us easy.”