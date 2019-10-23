News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Sem show little mercy to Chriost Rí

Wednesday, October 23, 2019 - 09:30 PM

By Jordan Murphy

St Brendan’s College,Killarney 1-27 - 0-3 Coláiste Chriost Rí

St Brendan’s were merciless in putting Coláiste Chriost Rí to the sword at Cill Na Martra today, winning by 27 points in wet conditions.

The Sem scored 1-22 without reply before Ross Corkery eventually put Chriost Rí on the scoreboard in the 41st minute. They led 1-16 to 0-0 at the break, with a goal in the 21st minute when Padraic Looney laid off to Ruairí O’Grady for the finish. Looney then hit the post before half-time.

Chriost Rí goal Callum Sexton made a superb save in the 48th minute to deny O’Grady a second himself as O’Grady hit 1-5 of his side’s total. The victors had 11 scorers as Corkery scored Chriost Rí’s total and they appear too young to make an impact this year.

Scorers for St Brendans: R O’Grady (1-5), E O’Shea (3f) and W Shine (1f) (0-6 each), J Kerins (0-3), C Ryan, E Looney, E O’Sullivan, M Lenihan, D O’Callaghan, P Looney and T Doyle (0-1 each)

Scorers for Chriost Rí: R Corkery (0-3, 2f)

ST BRENDANS COLLEGE:

E Moynihan (Glenflesk); C O’Leary (Killarney Legion), M Cooper (Dr Crokes), N O’Shea (do); C Ryan (Listry), R Doyle (Fossa), E Looney (Dr Crokes); E O’Sullivan (Legion), M Lenihan (Dr Crokes); J Kerins (do), D O’Callaghan (Firies), P Looney (Dr Crokes); W Shine (Legion), R O’Grady (do) E O’Shea (Fossa)

Subs: T Doyle (Dr Crokes) for Kerins and T Sparling (do) for Cooper (both H/T), F Houlihan (Rathmore) for E O’Shea and I Buckley for N O’Shea (both 43), E Benson (Legion) for O’Callaghan and P O’Leary (Kilcummin) for E Looney (both 53)

COLÁISTE CHRIOST RÍ:

C Sexton (St Finbarrs); S O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers), M Aherne (do), J Holland (do); C O’Neill (Castlehaven), L Horgan (Nemo Rangers), C Ryan (St Finbarrs); R Parker (Ballygarvan), A Sherlock (Middleton); C Doolan (St Finbarrs), J O’Brien (Nemo Rangers), D Kennedy (St Finbarrs); R Corkery (Nemo Rangers), J Lenihan (St Finbarrs)

Subs: T O’Mahony (Nemo Rangers) for Doolan (HT), C Twohig (do) for Kennedy (43) and S Kennedy (St Finbarrs) for Sherlock (46) Referee: S Mulvihill (Kerry)

