Reduced capacity for Mayo v Donegal Super 8s clash

Mayo GAA have confirmed a reduced capacity of just over 25,000 for Saturday week’s Super 8 showdown with Ulster champions Donegal in Castlebar.

With both counties needing a win to be sure of an All-Ireland semi-final place, a sell-out at MacHale Park is anticipated though there will now be almost 6,000 supporters less than hoped.

Following a health and safety review of the venue a capacity of 25,369 has been ordered, significantly down on the 31,000 before the audit.

A Mayo GAA spokesman confirmed the development and said that they have “no control over it” as the All-Ireland series game is controlled by Central Council.

“Obviously the more people the better for everyone, and the more Mayo that are there the better from our perspective, but unfortunately this is a health and safety issue and we have no control over it,” said Mayo PRO Paul Cunnane.

“That is the figure that’s been set and we go with that.”

After losing to Kerry in Phase 1, Mayo have to win to reach the last four though a draw would suffice for joint group leaders Donegal.

