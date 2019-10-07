News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Rebel Óg: Magpies see off Glen to claim final glory

Rebel Óg: Magpies see off Glen to claim final glory
By Therese O’Callaghan
Monday, October 07, 2019 - 10:38 PM

Midleton 3-15 - 1-18 Glen Rovers

After a terrific encounter, Midleton claimed their second consecutive Rebel Óg Premier 1 MHC title at Páirc Uí Rinn tonight, while also gaining revenge for the 2017 decider which went the way of Glen Rovers.

This game really came alive in the second half, after Midleton had edged the first 30 minutes 0-8 to 0-7. The titleholders started to surge clear on 36 minutes when Paul Connaughton rounded his marker and finished a fabulous goal to the net.

Four minutes later, Midleton had a second goal when midfielder Sam Quirke supplied the finish. In between, custodian Brion Saunderson made a vital save which left his side leading 2-11 to 0-11 after 40 minutes.

Evan Murphy kept the Glen in the hunt with his impressive free-taking and when substitute Eoin O’Leary found the net for Glen Rovers, we were back to a one-point match, 1-14 to 2-12, and the fourth quarter to play.

Midleton then opened up a four-point lead when Aaron Mulcahy — who finished with a haul of 1-10 — scored from the penalty spot after substitute Conor Fitzgerald was brought down.

Even though Cian Long saved his first shot, referee Ciarán O’Regan awarded the penalty be retaken as Long was deemed to have come off his line. Despite Glen Rovers best effort, they couldn’t get any closer.

In the first half, free-takers Mulcahy and Murphy traded early points before Lee Quilligan and Murphy edged Glen Rovers three points to one ahead. A second Quilligan point increased their lead, 0-5 to 0-2, after quarter of an hour.

Midleton fought back, mainly through the accuracy of Mulcahy and Connaughton. When Tim O’Sullivan pointed approaching half- time, the sides were level for the second time, seven points apiece.

READ MORE

'When we are alone all we do is cry' - Jose Antonio Reyes's parents on son's tragic death

But Mulcahy had the final say of the half converting a 65 for Midleton to take a narrow lead to the dressing-room. The victory crowns a good weekend for Midleton who also won the U14 championship on Saturday.

Scorers for Midleton: A Mulcahy (1-10, 1-0 pen, 0-7 frees, 0-1 65s), P Connaughton and S Quirke (1-1 each), J Fitzgerald, T O’Sullivan and D McCarthy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Glen Rovers: E Murphy (0-10 frees), E O’Leary (1-1), L Quilligan (0-3), D Murphy (0-2), L Horgan and D Milner (0-1 each).

MIDLETON:

B Saunderson; C Smyth, D Scanlan, P Kane; L Hennessy, C Murphy (Capt), C Walsh; S Quirke, G Reddy; J Fitzgerald, A Mulcahy, A Quirke; T O’Sullivan, C Crowley, P Connaughton.

Subs: C Fitzgerald for G Reddy (38), D McCarthy for L Hennessy (56).

GLEN ROVERS:

C Long; S Corcoran, G Marshall, E Downey; J O’Driscoll, A Lordan, G Mulcahy; C O’Sullivan, L Horgan; R Long, L Quilligan, D Murphy; D Milner (Capt), E Murphy, N Goulding.

Subs: E O’Leary for J O’Driscoll (half-time), D Long for R Long (54).

Referee: Ciarán O’Regan (Ballyhea).


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

More in this Section

Defending champions Dublin get Westmeath in Leinster football drawDefending champions Dublin get Westmeath in Leinster football draw

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Billy Vunipola set to discover extent of ankle injuryBilly Vunipola set to discover extent of ankle injury

Davies and Moriarty to start for Wales in World Cup clash against FijiDavies and Moriarty to start for Wales in World Cup clash against Fiji


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps points the way to collecting Poole, a UK pottery that broke the mould in the 1960s and 1970s.Vintage View: Check out the pottery that broke the mould

Childhood sweethearts Michaela Murphy and Trevor Keating were well placed to enjoy a stylish wedding celebration considering the bride is an interior design architect.Wedding of the Week: Childhood sweethearts tie the knot

It’s always good to get out of your online content bubble — and this weekend’s Cork Podcast Festival has plenty of shows worth exploring for something a little different.Podcast Corner: Sex-mad snobs, animal antics and the It Galz

Cork artist Natasha Bourke went on site to film the demolition of the old Fás building, writes Ellie O’ByrneRubble, rubble, toil and trouble: Cork artist Natasha Bourke on the demolition of the old FÁS building

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 05, 2019

  • 18
  • 21
  • 29
  • 35
  • 41
  • 43
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »