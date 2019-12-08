Rathgarogue/Cushinstown make Leinster club history

Rathgarogue/Cushinstown (Wexford) 0-13 Clann na nGael (Meath) 0-12 (AET)

Six points from Daire Bolger helped Rathgarogue-Cushinstown become the first Wexford club to lift the Leinster Club JFC crown following this exciting decider at Páirc Tailteann on Saturday.

Points from Matthew Cody and Jason Dunne in the first half of extra-time sealed victory for the Model County representatives after the sides finished level at 0-11 each at the end of normal time.

The teams were also level at half-time at 0-7 apiece after the Meath men had led by three points in the early stages.

It took a pointed free from their top scorer, keeper Eoin Ó Griofa, to level matters for the hosts and send proceedings to an additional 20 minutes.

Scorers for Rathgarogue/Cushinstown: D Bolger (0-6, 1 free), M Cody (0-2), T Cody, A Ryan, B Cody, R Murphy, J Dunne (0-1 each).

Scorers for Clann na nGael: E O Griofa (0-4, 4 frees), C Swaine (0-3, 2 frees), J Doherty (0-2, 2 frees), D Griffin, P Tuite, C Fenton (0-1 each).

RATHGAROUGE-CUSHINSTOWN: N Sinnott; P McGrath, P Cody, P Murphy; B O’Neill, E Porter, B Cody; DM Carroll, M Cody; B Furlong, D Bolger, T Cody; E Cummins, R Murphy, J Dunne.

Subs: A Ryan for Carroll (18), O Bolger for R Murphy (51), M Power for P Cody (BC 58), L O’Connor for Cummins (75), P Barron for Dunne (78), J Kelly for Ryan (80).

CLANN NA NGAEL: E Ó Griofa; R Tuite, J Doherty, C Kelly; C Fenton, D O Donnchadha, R McNamee; D Griffin, C Swaine; T Hanley, P Garry, E O Donnchadha; P Tuite, C Griffin, T Doyle. Subs: D Swaine for Doyle (32), C Uchenna for Hanley (51), M Coffey for C Griffin (63), M Priest for P Tuite (77), A Ennis for McNamee (79).

Referee: D Fedigan (Louth).

