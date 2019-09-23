News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Peter Queally the front-runner for Waterford hurling role

By Michael Moynihan

Staff writer

Monday, September 23, 2019 - 11:30 AM

Waterford officials are close to a decision on appointing a new county senior hurling manager, with former star Peter Queally still the front-runner.

It is understood Queally, who was a Waterford selector with Davy Fitzgerald and steered Passage to a Waterford county title in 2013, has assembled an impressive backroom team.

Queally’s management team includes Dan Shanahan, the 2007 Hurler of the Year who was a selector with Derek McGrath when Waterford reached the All-Ireland final in 2017; former Cork senior hurling manager and dual star Denis Walsh, who has extensive experience in Waterford from his time managing Ballygunner; and widely respected fitness coach Gerry Fitzpatrick of Waterford IT, who was in charge of Waterford’s physical preparations when Justin McCarthy was manager.

The Waterford senior hurling championship semi-finals take place next Sunday, when Ballygunner face Dungarvan and Mount Sion play De La Salle. It is understood Waterford County Board is keen to have the management team in place ahead of those games.

Waterford have not appointed an outside manager since Davy Fitzgerald of Clare took over the side midway through the 2008 season.

