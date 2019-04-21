Patrickswell register impressive win over Na Piarsaigh

Patrickswell 2-17 - 1-15 Na Piarsaigh

Patrickswell hold the only 100% record after two rounds of the Bon Secours Hospital Limerick Senior Hurling Championship.

The Ciaran Carey managed side had a 2-17 to 1-15 win over champions Na Piarsaigh on Easter Sunday to sit on top of the group table ahead of the break for the Munster SHC.

After beating 2018 county finalists Doon in round one, Patrickswell followed up with this impressive five point win over Na Piarsaigh in Kilmallock.

Nine different scorers for The Well against a Na Piarsaigh side that failed to score from play in the second half and relied heavily on a return of 1-11 from Shane Dowling frees.

Two goals from Kevin O’Brien in the opening 10 minutes set the tone for Patrickswell. The had points from Gillane brothers Aaron and Jason and two frees from Diarmaid Byrnes as they moved seven points clear.

Kevin O'Brien gets another goal for Patrickswell! pic.twitter.com/oEdY1RzvlO— The GAA (@officialgaa) April 21, 2019

But Na Piarsaigh battled back with Kevin Downes and Peter Casey points and by half time it was 2-8 to 0-9.

There wasn’t to be a score from play for the opening 25 minutes of the second half and the lead was now down to two points; 2-11 to 0-15.

But Patrickswell finished with a flourish - Josh Considine, Andrew Carroll and Calvin Carroll with points.

Na Piarsaigh found a consolation goal from a late Dowling free.

Shane Dowling gets a late goal for Na Piarsaigh! pic.twitter.com/I8uOLHgyzu— The GAA (@officialgaa) April 21, 2019

Across the six weekend games, there were three draws.

Adare got their first win with a 4-22 to 2-13 win over South Liberties. Goals from Mikey Mackey and John Fitzgibbon had them 2-11 to 1-6 ahead by the interval.

Two more goals from Willie Griffin eased them to the 15 point win against the only side without a point on the league table after two games.

Ahane also got a first win - beating Ballybrown 1-13 to 0-14.

The all-important late goal came from William Brennan.

It was 0-8 to 0-5 in favour of Ballybrown at half time with Andrew Cliffe and Josh Adams points leading the way.

In the end Ahane had Tom Morrissey and Niall Moran points to thank for the win, along with the Brennan goal.

READ MORE Na Piarsaigh make hard work of win over Killeagh

Doon lost to Patrickswell in round one and this weekend drew with Kilmallock in Bruff.

A late Paudie O’Brien point secured the draw - Kilmallock 1-14 Doon 0-17.

Doon were 0-10 to 1-6 up at half time with Oisin O’Reilly getting the Kilmallock goal in reply to points from Barry Murphy and Micheal Ryan.

Doon looked set for the win but Gavin O’Mahony, Paddy O’Loughlin and O’Brien had late points to force the draw.

Ed Doyle was the Monaleen hero in their draw with Garryspillane. Two goals from John Kerins had Garryspillane 2-9 to 0-9 ahead at the break.

Points from Mark O’Dwyer helped Monaleen fight back and Doyle secured the draw.

Murroe-Boher and Knockainey also finished level - 0-16 to 1-13.

It was the 12th point of the day from Seanie Tobin that forced the draw.

An early Kevin Moloney goal had Knockainey ahead but by half time the sides were level 1-8 to 0-11.

Donal Madden and Dermot Walsh scores looked set to hand Knockainey a first win but Tobin’s late free ensured a second successive draw for Murroe-Boher.