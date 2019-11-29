News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Páirc Uí Chaoimh may be profitable from 2020

By Michael Moynihan

Staff writer

Friday, November 29, 2019 - 06:15 AM

Páirc Uí Chaoimh is expected to provide a surplus from 2020 on, while the controversial playing surface is now fit for purpose and has been guaranteed for five years.

John Mullins of the Páirc Uí Chaoimh board shared these details with those at the stadium for last night’s relaunch of the premium ticket scheme.

“We have tickets for one year from €500 which entitle holders to all the matches here, club and county, and holders will also be part of the Croke Park ticket exchange — which includes concerts and so on, so that’s a nice extra benefit. There are five and three-year ticket packages available also.” Mullins added that cross-code events are also high on the agenda.

“Yes, rugby matches are also on the horizon, I know Munster Rugby have a new chief executive and we would be keen on further discussions with them regarding a home semi-final in the European Cup.

“ We are also pursuing naming rights, so we expect to have a ‘Brand’ Páirc Uí Chaoimh, with the branding all over the stadium.

“We have two concerts for next year and are hoping to get more. MCD were here on Wednesday and we would be hopeful of more concerts.”

He quantified the benefits of those extra-curricular events: “If you have four concerts and a rugby match in 12 months then you would expect to be generating over €2 million, but we also make money on what’s spent in the bars and the various concessions and so on.”

The playing surface will be fit for next year’s national leagues, he added: “With the issues with the pitch we have given a full year’s extension to our ticket holders as a thank you for their patience.

“As for the pitch, that was fit to play on last Tuesday when there was a threat of flooding all over Cork. We have grow lamps on it until next January, when the league throws in next year. Then it’s fully commissioned and is guaranteed for five years. ”

“The structure of the stadium management will be revamped next year with a view to providing a surplus from 2020 on. We’re looking at the whole organisation in terms of next year,” said Mullins.

“The key thing was the pitch and sorting that out.

“Looking at that reorganisation, we believe the debt levels are sustainable and we’ll be talking to the banks about refinancing that over a longer period of time.

“At the moment everyone is looking for the stadium to pay its way and for it not to have an impact in any way on what happens on the field of play, on our Cork teams, and that it won’t have an impact on the coffers of the county board.

“The expectation is that we have the cash this year for all the teams and if everything happens as we have it, that we’d have a surplus in Pairc Ui Chaoimh in 2020.

“For more details people can visit the website, go to paircuichaoimh.ie - all the details will be available across various platforms.”

For more information see paircuichaoimh.ie/pairc-ui-chaoimh-premium-tickets/

TOPIC: Pairc Uí Chaoimh

