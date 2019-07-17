One change for Cork footballers as Sean Powter returns to the bench

Midfielder Killian O’Hanlon, who missed the Dublin game because of a head injury, is back in the Cork team to face Tyrone.

He replaces Paul Kerrigan, despite the latter kicking three points against Dublin.

Sean Powter, having overcome his latest injury setback, is listed among the subs.

Throw-in at Croke Park on Saturday evening is at 5pm.

CORK (SFC v Tyrone): M White; J Loughrey, T Clancy (Clonakilty), K Flahive; L O’Donovan, T Clancy (Fermoy), M Taylor; I Maguire, K O’Hanlon; K O’Driscoll, S White, R Deane; M Collins, B Hurley, L Connolly.

Subs: M Martin, K O’Donovan, S Cronin, S Powter, C Kiely, R O’Toole, E McSweeney, J O’Rourke, P Kerrigan, M Hurley, S Sherlock.

