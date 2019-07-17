News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
One change for Cork footballers as Sean Powter returns to the bench

By Eoghan Cormican

Staff writer

Wednesday, July 17, 2019 - 11:16 AM

Midfielder Killian O’Hanlon, who missed the Dublin game because of a head injury, is back in the Cork team to face Tyrone.

He replaces Paul Kerrigan, despite the latter kicking three points against Dublin.

Sean Powter, having overcome his latest injury setback, is listed among the subs.

Throw-in at Croke Park on Saturday evening is at 5pm.

CORK (SFC v Tyrone): M White; J Loughrey, T Clancy (Clonakilty), K Flahive; L O’Donovan, T Clancy (Fermoy), M Taylor; I Maguire, K O’Hanlon; K O’Driscoll, S White, R Deane; M Collins, B Hurley, L Connolly.

Subs: M Martin, K O’Donovan, S Cronin, S Powter, C Kiely, R O’Toole, E McSweeney, J O’Rourke, P Kerrigan, M Hurley, S Sherlock.

Quirke's Football Podcast: Killarney picnic zone not war zone. Gavin bombshell. Two questions for Cork

