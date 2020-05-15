Offaly All-Ireland winner Paddy Fenning passes away after illness

Two-time Offaly All-Ireland winner Paddy Fenning has passed away after a battle with illness. He was 69.

Fenning scored the crucial goal in the 1972 All-Ireland football final replay as Offaly won back-to-back All-Irelands by handing Kerry their heaviest final defeat. That goal from a speculative long-range shot gave Offaly a lead they wouldn't relinquish and brought his tally to 1-3 between both games.

He was also a used substitute in 1971 as Offaly won the county's first All-Ireland. He was in the starting team in their earlier games before losing his place after going on holiday to Spain.

Offaly GAA wish to be associated with the many tributes being paid to former Tullamore and Offaly football star Paddy Fenning, who passed away this morning, 15th May.

He made his Offaly debut in 1970 at Wembley, part of the GAA's Wembley Tournament, before embarking on a career which saw him accumulate a Railway Cup, four Leinster senior titles, two Leinster U21 titles, won four years apart, and two Offaly SFC titles with Tullamore. He retired after the 1980 season when Offaly recorded a famous Leinster final win over Dublin.

He was named Offaly Person of the Year in 2011 in recognition of his community work, both with Tullamore GAA club and fundraising for a CAT scan in Tullamore Hospital, a swimming pool, and a community arts centre.

He was diagnosed with motor neurone disease last year but responded with his usual community spirit, organising a fundraising walk for MND research and local homeless causes. It was since postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic but the fundraiser remains available for donations here.

He's survived by his wife Kathryn, daughter Amy, and son Barry.