Moyle Rovers and Ardfinnan pull off shocks in Tipperary

By Michael Dundon

Sean Carey was the toast of Moyle Rovers as his injury-time goal knocked arch-rivals and holders Clonmel Commercials out of the county senior football championship in a thrilling semi-final at Cahir — Rovers won 2-7 to 0-11.

After a low-key first half, which finished 0-3 each, the game came to life on the changeover and hot favourites Commercials made most of the running.

With the Kennedys, Seamus and Jack, Jason Loneragan and Michael Quinlivan leading the way, they went 0-6 to 0-3 up but Liam Boland’s penalty goal for Rovers levelled after 41 minutes.

Seamus Kennedy’s late point looked to have secured the victory for Clonmel, but in added time Sean Carey fielded a high delivery, turned, and blasted home the winning goal.

It was a huge win for Rovers who last won the title in 2009. With Peter Acheson, Alan Campbell, Stephen Quirke, and Liam Boland providing valuable experience, they will make a bold bid for the title.

There was also an upset in the second semi-final as outsiders Ardfinnan defeated Loughmore-Castleiney 0-9 to 0-8.

The sides were level 0-3 each after 10 minutes before two Liam McGrath points edged Loughmore ahead.

Michael Barlow levelled for Ardfinnan after 25 minutes but Noel McGrath’s point gave Loughmore an interval lead of 0-6 to 0-5.

Ardfinnan added three points in the opening 19 minutes of the second half before Loughmore had a Liam McGrath point. In injury-time Paul Kennedy put Ardfinnan two up and though Loughmore piled on the pressure in search of a winning goal, Joseph Nyland’s point was not enough to save the day.

Loughmore were without injured county stars John McGrath and Liam Treacy and their absence was sorely felt. Liam McGrath was their top man with Ciaran McGrath, Noel McGrath, Joseph Nyland, and Lorcan Egan also to the fore. It was Ardfinnan’s day however, thanks to the displays of Johnny Ryan, Gerry Cronin, Michael Barlow, Sean Nagle, and Colin O Shaughnessy.

There was also an upset in the county intermediate hurling final as Thurles Sarsfields came from six points behind at half-time to defeat Cashel King Cormacs 1-16 to 0-16.

Cashel looked the team of all talents in the first half and with Eoin Connolly, Michael Coleman, Conn Bonnar starring, they moved into a comfortable 0-11 to 0-5 lead.

Sarsfields clawed their way back, the accuracy of Seanie Butler from placed balls crucial. Kevin Dunne’s goal after 50 minutes levelled at 1-11 to 0-14 and from there Sarsfields drove on to be 1-15 to 0-15 ahead with two minutes to play. Michael Coleman’s point raised Cashel hopes but Mossie McCormack clinched the win for Sars, who had lost four of the last six finals.

Cashel have the consolation of promotion to senior ranks next year and also the opportunity to represent Tipperary in the Munster club intermediate championship.

Killenaule secured their senior status, defeating Carrick Swans 2-20 to 3-6 in the relegation play-off. Swans drop down to the O Riain Cup for 2019. Kiladangan preserved their senior football status with a 2-11 to 1-12 win over Drom-Inch who now drop back to intermediate level.