Monaghan expose Tyrone deficiencies in commanding victory

MONAGHAN 1-12 - 0-11 TYRONE

Monaghan were absolute value for a commanding victory over Tyrone in Castleblayney, making amends for their narrow opening day loss away to Galway.

Dermot Malone of Monaghan in action against Kieran McGeary of Tyrone at St Mary's Park in Castleblayney. Photo by Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

Monaghan looked the far stronger team in the opening half. They managed to get runners in the right position as they overran the Tyrone defence, in particular, the half-back line as they repeatedly found gaping holes between the two lines.

They grabbed the opening two points, the first from a turnover with Dermot Malone drilling over and soon after Conor McManus pointed a mark he took after doubling back on a run to create space.

While both teams retreated into their defensive lines out of possession, Monaghan's Darren Hughes mirroring Colm Cavanagh as sweeper, Monaghan appeared to have the greater urgency.

Tyrone survived on low-percentage shots such as a stupendous effort from Kieran McGeary, a high looping shot that Kyle Coney landed and home goalkeeper Rory Beggan just could not reach, and a Frank Burns effort from distance that appeared very, very close to the top of the post.

With the sides going with Monaghan just a point ahead at 0-7 to 0-6 despite playing into the wind, Tyrone tried something different from the start of the second period with Colm Cavanagh ambling into the full-forward position with Conor Boyle picking him up.

Their hopes took a huge blow when a through ball from Mark Bradley was cut out by Dermot Malone and following a brilliant run from Conor Boyle, Karl O'Connell was put through for a soccer-style finish past Niall Morgan into the net to put Monaghan four up after 45 minutes.

From then on, they coasted home to victory, Kieran Hughes and Mark Bradley getting straight red cards for their involvement in a late fracas with the game long settled by then.

Tyrone have issues and they need more than Cathal McShane back to solve them.

Scorers for Monaghan: C McCarthy 0-4, K O'Connell 1-0, C McManus 0-2, 1m, J McCarron, K Hughes, N Kearns, C Boyle, D Ward, A Mulligan 0-1 each

Scorers for Tyrone: D McCurry 0-2, 2f, F Burns 0-2, K Coney, N Sludden, K McGeary, N Kelly, DD Mulgrew, K Coney, N Morgan (1 '45) 0-1 each,

MONAGHAN: R Beggan; K Duffy, C Boyle, R Wylie; K O'Connell, D Ward, M Bannigan; D Hughes, N Kearns; R McAnespie, C McCarthy, D Malone; J McCarron, K Hughes, C McManus.

Subs: A Mulligan for McCarron (49m), C McGuinness for Bannigan (56m), S Carey for McManus (70m), D Wylie for McCarthy (74m), P Keenan for O'Connell (75m).

TYRONE: N Morgan; HP McGeary, R McNamee, L Rafferty; P Harte, R Brennan, C Meyler; C Cavanagh, F Burns; K McGeary, N Sludden, D McCurry; M Bradley, K Coney, R O'Neill.

Subs: C Kilpatrick for O'Neill (HT), N Kelly for McNamee (40m, Blood Sub), DD Mulgrew for Cavanagh, T McCann for Harte (both 54m), M Cassidy for Coney (60m), B McDonnell for Burns (64m).

Referee: David Gough (Meath)

Attendance: 7,500