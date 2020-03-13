News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Michael Moynihan: How a national emergency caused Championship chaos

By Michael Moynihan

Staff writer

Friday, March 13, 2020 - 07:20 PM

These are strange — but not unprecedented times — for GAA, writes Michael Moynihan.

Spectators at the Cork v Limerick Munster SHC semi-final at the Cork Athletic Grounds in September 14, 1941. Irish Examiner Archive reference 674C
Spectators at the Cork v Limerick Munster SHC semi-final at the Cork Athletic Grounds in September 14, 1941. Irish Examiner Archive reference 674C

The situation we find ourselves in because of the coronavirus, with sports events of all kinds postponed or cancelled, has some precedent in Ireland.

For instance, every hurling fan worth his or her salt knows that while Cork won the first of their four senior hurling All-Irelands in a row in 1941, they didn’t win the Munster title that year.

An outbreak of foot and mouth that year caused widespread chaos with fixtures, and in an interesting echo of recent days, some sporting organisations moved faster than others while government direction was also sought on postponing or cancelling games.

Tipperary was particularly affected, with noted GAA historian Seamus King writing some years back of the 1941 outbreak: “Racing and the public sale of horses had been banned as early as March. The North Tipperary County Council wrote a letter to the Minister for Agriculture in April calling for greater restrictions on many sporting events which hadn’t been cancelled. 

The Minister replied that he didn’t want to interfere with people’s enjoyment but it was up to the council to make representations to the promoters of events.

In May of that year there were 11 outbreaks in the county, King recalls, causing creameries and schools to be closed, and “the first mention of the cancellation of GAA matches. All games scheduled for Littleton, Moyne and Carrick-on-Suir for May 18 were called off...

“There was a meeting of the (Tipperary) county board of the GAA on May 20 and it was decided to stop all county matches. No teams were to leave the county. There was a request to the Munster Council to postpone the Waterford-Tipperary senior hurling championship game. On May 31, 14 more cases were reported.

“The game, a first round tie, scheduled for Thurles on June 1, was postponed and eventually played on the last Sunday in July. Tipperary won by 4-7 to 3-4. They were to play Cork in the Munster semi-final at Limerick on August 17 but the match was called off the previous Monday by order of the Department of Agriculture.”

King goes on to point out that Tipperary and other counties affected wanted the GAA to put back the All-Ireland hurling final, “but Central Council would not agree.

All-Ireland winners of 1941, Cork were defeated by Tipperary in the delayed Munster final, which was eventually played on October 26 . Irish Examiner Archive reference 311/159
All-Ireland winners of 1941, Cork were defeated by Tipperary in the delayed Munster final, which was eventually played on October 26 . Irish Examiner Archive reference 311/159

The council ruled that teams be nominated and if a nominated team won the All-Ireland that team would be awarded the 1941 championship.”

This led to Cork being nominated to represent Munster and Dublin representing Leinster, the two sides duly meeting in the All-Ireland hurling final. Cork were beaten by Tipperary in the delayed Munster final, which was eventually played on October 26.

Fifteen years later another epidemic had a serious impact on the GAA championships.

READ MORE

Michael Moynihan: Close the beaches, or why the right decision has now been made

Throughout the ’40s and early ’50s, polio had been the terror of the age, with fatality rates in some outbreaks reaching as high as 27% of cases — the old name for the disease, ‘infantile paralysis’, was a nod to the fact that many of those infected were children under the age of five.

There were cases noted in Cork in June of 1956 and, by July, the city’s medical officer of health (MOH), said “an epidemic was imminent” — by August there were 90 cases in the city, and the outbreak has since been described by academics as the largest localised epidemic in the history of the State.

In a piece for History Ireland, Laurence Geary expanded on the effect on Cork of the outbreak: “...School reopening was deferred. Tourism and business suffered, especially in the wake of advice by some government departments against unnecessary travel into or out of Cork.

“Many Cork people who worked in places like Dagenham, especially those with young children, cancelled their annual visit home.

Attendance at cinemas, dance halls and sporting events dropped dramatically; children under 12 years of age were not admitted to cinemas; a scheduled visit of Buff Bill’s circus to the city was cancelled; and swimming and tennis tournaments and GAA activities were either postponed or abandoned.

The GAA activities concerned were the showcase games of the year. Cork were in line for qualification for both hurling and football deciders, but the authorities in Dublin were conscious of a large influx of people from the area of the country suffering most severely from the polio outbreak.

Geary pointed out: “On 1 August, following a request from Dr J. B. O’Regan, Dublin City MOH, the chairman of Cork County GAA Board appealed to supporters of the Cork football team not to bring children under 14 years of age to the Cork-Kildare All-Ireland senior football semi-final at Croke Park on the following Sunday.”

(When this request became known letter-writers displayed little fellow feeling for their southern cousins. One correspondent criticised the Minister for Health for failing “to prevent the entry of Cork people, en masse” into Dublin for the match, adding: “Let Cork’s own town keep their polio and not infect our clean city.”)

Cork got past Kildare in the football game but couldn’t organise a challenge before the final itself, with at least one team refusing to travel.

The hurling final, when the Rebels lost to Wexford, was played at the unusually late date of September 27th.

The football final, which saw Galway get the better of Cork, was not played until October 7.

More recently, foot and mouth returned to Britain in 2001, when much of the sports focus was on the Six Nations, which was in full swing when a case was eventually discovered that March in the Republic (on a farm in Louth).

However, there were implications for the GAA’s national league — for instance, the games administration committee of the GAA decided London would not complete their League programmes because of the foot and mouth outbreak in Britain.

With teams from Ulster competing in the leagues there were delays and postponements — last week John O’Mahony, who was then Galway football manager, recalled that Tyrone weren’t allowed to play in the league semi-finals of 2001.

Foot and Mouth disease forced the postponement of many GAA fixtures in 2001
Foot and Mouth disease forced the postponement of many GAA fixtures in 2001

In the end O’Mahony’s Galway were beaten by Mayo in a delayed league final at Croke Park which was eventually played on April 29.

O’Mahony saw some parallels between 2001 and the current situation — and some vital differences: “We were all kind of living in suspended animation, like we are now, and wondering was it going to go ahead at all.

Tyrone couldn’t travel or couldn’t play or whatever because obviously there were cases in the north. 

"My memory of it was that there wasn’t as much panic as there is now, you had all the precautions, we had the mats and stuff for the players coming into training and all that.

But you got the sense that the competition wasn’t as important because you had teams excluded from it.”

Few people view the 2001 GAA season as seriously compromised in terms of its competitive integrity because of the foot and mouth restrictions of the time.

It remains to be seen if 2020 will be seen in the same light.

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department - if this is not possible, phone 112 or 999 and in a medical emergency (if you have severe symptoms) phone 112 or 999
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open Monday to Friday, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

READ MORE

Tom Ryan: GAA 'very quickly' decided against playing behind closed doors

More on this topic

Tom Ryan: GAA 'very quickly' decided against playing behind closed doorsTom Ryan: GAA 'very quickly' decided against playing behind closed doors

Tipperary hurlers will be advised to restrict movements on return from SpainTipperary hurlers will be advised to restrict movements on return from Spain

Cork's nine-time All-Ireland winner Aoife Murray on retirement: 'It's like a really bad break-up'Cork's nine-time All-Ireland winner Aoife Murray on retirement: 'It's like a really bad break-up'

GAA haven't discussed punishments if counties breach training banGAA haven't discussed punishments if counties breach training ban

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Ronan O'Gara: One in the eye for the agents provocateurs?Ronan O'Gara: One in the eye for the agents provocateurs?

Sunday's Old Firm postponed as Scottish football announces immediate suspensionSunday's Old Firm postponed as Scottish football announces immediate suspension

Everton close training ground after player reports coronavirus symptomsEverton close training ground after player reports coronavirus symptoms

Joe Ward and Michael Conlon fights cancelled due to coronavirusJoe Ward and Michael Conlon fights cancelled due to coronavirus


Lifestyle

Grow-it-yourself expert Karen O’Donohoe is calling on us to “put our money where our mouth is” and support local producers.Grow it Yourself: Back local producers before it’s too late

Top comics Des Bishop and Joanne McNally make for fun and feisty travelling companions in High Road, Low Road, a new series that sees celebrities paired on a unique travel experience.Des Bishop and Joanne McNally discover how the other half holiday

Covid-19 in numbers.COVID-19: 15 facts about the virus that has brought the country to a standstill

An office environment helps us to stay on task throughout the day — so how to you stay focused if you are asked to work from home? Helen O’Callaghan gets expert adviceHow to keep your focus when working from home

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 16
  • 37
  • 38
  • 42
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »