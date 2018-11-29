Michael ‘Brick’ Walsh set to return for Waterford

Waterford icon Michael ‘Brick’ Walsh is back in training for the 2019 season and looks set to add to his record 74 senior intercounty appearances.

Manager Padraic Fanning confirmed yesterday that the Stradbally native will be part of his plans for next season.

Walsh played senior football for Waterford in 2002 before making his senior hurling debut in 2003 and has since made 74 consecutive appearances in the county jersey since then.

There was a huge focus on him last year when he broke the record in Waterford’s championship game against Cork in Thurles, followed by speculation that he might retire, but the indications now are that he will line out for a 17th year in a row for the hurlers.

Fanning added that Shane Bennett of Ballysaggart, who missed last season, will also be available for the Waterford senior hurlers next year.