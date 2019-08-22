McGrath rules out return to Waterford hotseat

Derek McGrath has ruled himself out of the race to succeed Paraic Fanning as Waterford senior hurling manager.

Fanning stepped aside for ‘personal reasons’ earlier this month after just one season at the helm.

McGrath - Fanning’s predecessor in the role - has confirmed in his Irish Examiner column that he will not be applying for the role though he admitted he ‘had momentarily thought about the position.’

On Monday night, Waterford GAA chiefs appointed a high powered five man committee to source a replacement for Fanning with a deadline of August 30th set for club nominations.

McGrath said: “I have been really impressed with the makeup of the committee put in place to pick a new Waterford manager.

“All five members bring a huge level of experience and expertise to the role.

“Having momentarily thought about the position I have decided against putting my name forward. I wish the prospective candidates well.”

Former Waterford hurlers Stephen Frampton and Tom Feeney will be part of a five man selection committee to find the senior manager. Founder and Chief Executive of Nemeton TV Irial Mac Murchu, county secretary Pat Flynn and vice-chairman Sean Michael O'Regan will also sit on the panel. Clubs have until Friday, August 30 to send in nominations for the position.

