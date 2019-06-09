Mayo mourns the 'Flying Doc'

Dr Padraig Carney, the star of Mayo’s All-Ireland winning football teams of 1950 and ‘51, died in California today, aged 91, after a short illness.

Dr Carney was known as ‘The Flying Doc’ ever since he was flown home from New York, where he was studying medicine, by the Mayo County Board for the 1954 National League semi-final and final.

A Swinford native, Dr Carney was regarded as one of the best centre-forwards to ever play the game, scoring 8-99 in over 30 appearances for Mayo before his football career ended at 25 due to his studies.

As well as his two All-Ireland senior titles, he won a National League title, Railway Cup, Sigerson Cup and four Connacht titles.

A renowned gynaecologist and obstetrician, he was predeceased by his wife Myra and is survived by his three sons, Brian, Terence and Cormac, daughter Sheila and extended family.

The Mayo County Board said: "It is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of Pádraig Carney 'The Flying Doctor'. He gave tremendous service to the Mayo jersey for a number of years. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam."

Paddy Prendergast is now the only living survivor of those Mayo teams, the last to win an All-Ireland for the county.