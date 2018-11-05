Mattie Kenny handed three-year term as new Dublin manager

Cuala’s two-time All-Ireland winning manager Mattie Kenny has taken over from Pat Gilroy as Dublin senior hurling boss.

Following interviews late last week, the county selection committee opted for the Tynagh-Abbey Duniry man to fill the position vacated by Gilroy after one season due to work commitments.

Kenny had been in the running for the role last year before Gilroy was appointed.

Having guided Cuala to a second successive Tommy Moore Cup last March, Kenny was handed a three-year term on Saturday and is expected to have fellow Galway and Dublin men in his management team.

Kenny is believed to have been favoured over Anthony Cunningham, the outgoing Dublin coach, whom he worked under as a selector with Galway in 2012 and ‘13.

Kenny had been keenly sought in recent months with Waterford one of the counties who approached him.

However, he was unable to fully commit due to the commute involved form east Galway to the Déise’s training base in Carriganore.

Naturally, Kenny’s time with the Dalkey outfit has now ended and they congratulated him on his appointment on Twitter on Saturday.

Known for his strong organisational and tactical nous, the selection committee’s decision has been widely supported in Dublin hurling circles.

As well as guiding Cuala to two All-Ireland titles, three Leinster and county championships, 54-year-old Kenny has also been involved with three All-Ireland winning U21 Galway sides.

Kenny will be up and running with his new charges on December 9 when they open up their Walsh Cup campaign away to Carlow.

Their first Division 1B match is also against Carlow at home on January 26 while they travel to face Kilkenny in Nowlan Park on May 11 or 12 in the Leinster Championship.

Due to a tragic bereavement, the Clonkill-Ballyboden St Enda’s Leinster club quarter-final was postponed until tomorrow night in Parnell Park.