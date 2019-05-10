Managing more than players and expectations

© Irish Examiner Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered
in Ireland: 523712.
The most common question being put in my direction since last August is “are you missing it?”
Truthfully I’m not. Yet.
Not a member yet? Register here
More on this topic
Strength in numbers or too many cooks? The backroom conundrum
Every conversation with Eugene McGee was truly a privilege
James Horan's Mayo masterplan will be under scrutiny more than any other
Oisin McConville runs the rule over Ulster. 'Apathy reigns but big three can make waves'
Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox
More in this Section
Farah to defend Chicago marathon title in October
Danny Rose tells Ruud Gullit to ‘eat his words’ after thrilling Spurs fightback
Lampard claims in-form Derby are underdogs for play-off clash with Leeds
Lifestyle
Ask Audrey: When it comes to stupidity copying someone from Meath is up there with licking a raw chicken
Class action: Primary schools go all out to get the Green Flag
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job