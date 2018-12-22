Manager Ray Keane leaves St Finbarr’s post

Ray Keane has confirmed he has stepped down as St Finbarr’s manager having guided the club to their first Cork SFC title in 33 years.

Keane admitted the victory made it slightly more difficult to him to make the call but he felt the time was right for him personally.

“I have a young fella who is not even eight months, my wife has two businesses in Ballincollig, I’ve work myself and done two and a half years with the Barr’s. It’s not that I would give out about the commitment because I loved it but you do need a break to take stock, as the fella says.

“The success made it a bit harder because you have invested such time and energy into it and you’re leaving something behind you. But there comes times in life when the family has to come first and that’s the reality of it. I’m taking a step to the side but who knows what the future holds.”

After eight consecutive final defeats, October’s win over Duhallow is still being felt around Togher.

“I think I said it after the final that as an outsider it felt even more special because you were able to look in at it. I still see the emotion around the place, especially among the older generations. That will live with me, seeing the passion and love people have for the club and what it means to the community.

“As a manager, it was self-gratifying because it’s what we set out to do and it was gratifying for the players. It’s something that will always tie us together. Now, you don’t think about what was achieved but in 25 or 30 years or when these players finish up in 10 years, it can be appreciated. I’ve friends from my own playing days and you mightn’t meet them all that often but when you do you have this amazing attachment because you’ve been on a journey together.”

Meanwhile, the 2019 Cork championship draws will take place in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Tuesday, January 15 at 7.30pm. The pairings for the senior, premier intermediate, and intermediate football and hurling championships will be revealed and clubs are invited to have two representatives attend.