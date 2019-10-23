Macroom’s late fightback holds Clonmel

De La Salle Macroom 1-8 - 1-8 High School Clonmel

The Corn Uí Mhuirí points were shared in this first round clash at Mallow today. HS Clonmel, who had to play the final quarter with 14 men, looked like they might have done enough but De La Salle College Macroom came with a late scoring burst that yielded three unanswered points in this Group B contest.

HS Clonmel had the strong wind to their backs in the opening half, yet it was the Cork team that took a 1-3 to 0-1 lead. Full-forward Jack Kelleher scored all three points while Dylan Twomey registered the goal after eight minutes. As well, HS Clonmel goalkeeper Fabian Kerton had to be alert to deny Kelleher his side’s second goal.

Once Sean Fitzpatrick kicked over HS Clonmel’s second point, they took control of the scoreboard, landing four points without reply — three of these from the boot of free-taker Mark O’Connor.

De La Salle came good again approaching half-time, Daniel Cotter was put through by Twomey but his shot flew over the bar, while another goal opportunity was brilliantly intercepted by HS Clonmel full-back Tadhg Condon.

DLS Macroom took a 1-4 to 0-5 lead to the dressing-room.

Against the wind, and just like their opponents in the first half, HS Clonmel restarted with purpose. Cathal O’Mahony pointed, and he had an effort on goal that came back off the woodwork. By the 40th minute, they drew level, 0-8 to 1-5. A Kelleher free the DLS response.

Conditions were tricky, and scores were hard come by. It appeared HS Clonmel would have it all to do when Cathal Deely received a red card for a challenge in the 46th minute but their reply was emphatic. A well-worked move involving Rory O’Dowd and Cian Walsh ended with an O’Connor goal.

DLS Macroom were not found wanting. A Kelleher free was followed by one from play by Fionn Heffernan and in the second minute of stoppages, Twomey kicked the equaliser.

Scorers for DLS Macroom: J Kelleher (0-5, 0-3 frees), D Twomey (1-1), D Cotter and F Heffernan (0-1 each).

Scorers for HS Clonmel: M O’Connor (1-4, 0-3 frees), C O’Mahony (0-2, 0-1 free), E Butler and S Fitzpatrick (0-1 each).

DLS MACROOM:

B O’Riordan (Iveleary); J Galvin (Macroom), D O’Donovan (Iveleary), M Hunt (Macroom); D Hunt (do), C Buckley (do), S Meaney (do); E Moynihan (Canovee), F Heffernan (Clondrohid); L Asling (Kilmurry), D Twomey (Macroom), JK Long (Clondrohid); D Cotter (Kilmichael), J Kelleher (Canovee), C O’Connell (Kilmichael).

Subs: S O’Riordan (Iveleary) for C O’Connell (30+2), B O’Shea (Macroom) for L Asling (50), I Jones (Iveleary) for J Long (57), C O’Connell (Kilmichael) for D Cotter (60).

HIGH SCHOOL CLONMEL:

F Kerton (Clonmel Óg); J Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials), T Condon (do), B McKeown (Moyle Rovers); C Neville (Kilsheelan), C O’Mahony (Fethard), B O’Connor (Kilsheelan-Kilcash); B Comerford (Grangemockler-Ballyneale), J Lyons (do); C Deely (Clonmel Commercials), E Butler (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), R O’Dowd (Clonmel Commercials); S Fitzpatrick (Clonmel Óg), M O’Connor (Clonmel Commercials), B Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash).

Subs: C Walsh (Moyle Rovers) for S Fitzpatrick (44), D Nee (Clonmel Commercials) for J Kennedy (57 inj).

Referee: Simon Stokes (Tullylease).