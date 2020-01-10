News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Lynch back as Limerick skipper; Cork hurlers and footballers name final teams

By Denis Hurley
Friday, January 10, 2020 - 01:08 PM

Cian Lynch returns to the Limerick team as captain for tomorrow night’s Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League final against Cork at the LIT Gaelic Grounds (7.30pm).

The 2018 Hurler of the Year has been named at midfielder alongside Robbie Hanley as one of three changes from Limerick’s victory over Clare last Sunday, replacing Robbie Connolly. Richie English takes over Mike Casey at full-back, while Diarmaid Byrnes comes into the half-back line in place of Paddy O’Loughlin.

With the Fitzgibbon Cup beginning on Sunday, both Limerick and Cork are without players who would likely be involved in that, with Cork only naming seven substitutes as a result.

The Rebels’ team includes Colm Spillane, who made his return to red-and-white in Tuesday night’s Canon O’Brien Cup game against UCC at the Mardyke after missing 2019.

Kieran Kingston’s team includes nine of the starters from their last outing in the competition — the win over Waterford in Dungarvan on December 29.

The game is preceded by the McGrath Cup final between the same counties (5.30pm) — the Cork team for that being a fusion of the different starting 15s for the group games against Kerry and Tipperary.

Paul Ring, an early sub for the injured Nathan Walsh against Kerry, is the only player not to have previously started in the competition, while the full-forward line of Damien Gore, Cathal O’Mahony, and Michael Hurley have scored 7-13 between them.

Cork subs include Killian O’Hanlon, Kevin O’Driscoll, and Brian Hurley, all of whom are returning from injury.

LIMERICK (Munster HL final v Cork): B Hennessy (Kilmallock); T Condon (Knockaderry), R English (Doon), A Costello (Kilmallock); D Byrnes (Patrickswell), D Morrissey (Ahane), B Nash (South Liberties); R Hanley (Kilmallock), C Lynch (Patrickswell); D O’Donovan (Doon), T Morrissey (Ahane), D Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh); G Mulcahy (Kilmallock), D Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca), A Breen (Na Piarsaigh). Subs: N Quaid (Effin), J Boylan (Na Piarsaigh), M Casey (Na Piarsaigh), S Finn (Bruff), A Gillane (Patrickswell), G Hegarty (St Patrick’s), B O’Grady (Kilteely/Dromkeen), M Quinlan (Garryspillane).

CORK (Munster HL final v Limerick): P Collins (Ballinhassig); C Spillane (Castlelyons), E Cadogan (Douglas), S O’Donoghue (Inniscarra); C O’Leary (Valley Rovers), B Cooper (Youghal), D Cahalane (St Finbarr’s); R Walsh (Kanturk), A Walsh (Kanturk); C Lehane (Midleton), L Meade (Newcestown), S Twomey (Courcey Rovers); J O’Connor (Sarsfields), S Harnedy (St Ita’s), B Turnbull (Douglas). Subs: A Nash (Kanturk), J Keating (Kildorrery), T O’Connell (Midleton), S O’Regan (Watergrasshill), E Roche (Bride Rovers), E Carey (Kilworth), P Horgan (Glen Rovers).

CORK (McGrath Cup final v Limerick): A Casey (Kiskeam); S Ryan (St Finbarr’s), A Browne (Newmarket), P Ring (Aghabullogue); K Crowley (Millstreet), S Meehan (Kiskeam), C Kiely (Ballincollig); I Maguire (St Finbarr’s), T Clancy (Clonakilty); T Corkery (Cill na Martra), C Sheehan (Éire Óg), M Taylor (Mallow); D Gore (Kilmacabea), C O’Mahony (Mitchelstown), M Hurley (Castlehaven). Subs: J Creedon (Iveleary), P Murphy (Bandon), J O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers), S White (Clonakilty), K O’Hanlon (Kilshannig), S Forde (Na Piarsiagh), S Sherlock (St Finbarr’s), K O’Driscoll (Tadhg Mac Cárthaigh), B Hurley (Castlehaven).

