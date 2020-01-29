Late surge helps Mary I into Fitzgibbon Cup last four

Mary I 2-21 - 1-21 UL

AFTER EXTRA TIME

Mary Immaculate are into the semi finals of the Fitzgibbon Cup after beating UL 2-21 to 1-21 after extra time.

The home side saw off their near neighbours in a tight game by scoring five points in the last seven minutes of the added 20.

Cork star Tim O’Mahony was in excellent form for the victors, scoring 0-4, but it was his move from the full forward line to a free role in front of the full back line that swung the game in Mary I’s favour.

Mary I led 2-10 to 1-9 at half time thanks to quickfire goals from Gary Cooney and Andrew Ormond. Shane Golden nailed UL’s goal in the 10th minute.

Jamie Wall’s charges continued to do enough to keep ahead as the second half wore on, but Cian Darcy’s frees kept UL in touch. The Tipperary forward hit 0-9 after the break, the final three forced extra time.

O’Mahony hit a sensational long range effort 20 seconds into extra time, but three more Darcy placed balls put UL in good stead going into the second half of extra time.

However, the final 10 minutes were dominated by Mary I with two more from O’Mahony and one each courtesy of Ormond and Cooney seeing them into the last four.

Mary I Scorers: C Bourke 0-11 (10f), A Ormond 1-2, T O’Mahony 0-4 (2 s/l), G Cooney 1-1, E Cahill (1f), S Ryan and J Gillane (1f) 0-1 each.

UL Scorers: C Darcy 0-16 (13f), S Golden 1-0, J Morris 0-2, B O’Mara, P Campion and C O’Callaghan 0-1 each.

Mary I: J Gillane; D Browne, D Peters, D Prendergast; R McCormack, C Morgan, D Ryan; E McBride, E Cahill; C O’Brien, G Cooney, S Ryan; C Bourke, A Ormond, T O’Mahony.

Subs: A Ennis for Peters (5), M O’Loughlin for Prendergast (58), P Wall for Ryan (70), D Lohan for Ennis (77).

UL: B Hogan; M Carey, C O’Callaghan, E Gunning; B McGrath, B O’Mara, P Campion; K McDonald, S Golden; M Keoghan, J Shelly, P O’Loughlin; J Morris, C Darcy, R Lynch;.

Subs: R Hayes for Shelly (40), K McDermott for Lynch (54), J Kenny for Hayes (70), Shelly for O’Loughlin (h-t e-t).

Referee: M Murtagh (Westmeath)