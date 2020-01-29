News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Late surge helps Mary I into Fitzgibbon Cup last four

By John Keogh
Wednesday, January 29, 2020 - 04:43 PM

Mary I 2-21 - 1-21 UL

AFTER EXTRA TIME

Mary Immaculate are into the semi finals of the Fitzgibbon Cup after beating UL 2-21 to 1-21 after extra time.

The home side saw off their near neighbours in a tight game by scoring five points in the last seven minutes of the added 20.

Late surge helps Mary I into Fitzgibbon Cup last four

Cork star Tim O’Mahony was in excellent form for the victors, scoring 0-4, but it was his move from the full forward line to a free role in front of the full back line that swung the game in Mary I’s favour.

Mary I led 2-10 to 1-9 at half time thanks to quickfire goals from Gary Cooney and Andrew Ormond. Shane Golden nailed UL’s goal in the 10th minute.

Jamie Wall’s charges continued to do enough to keep ahead as the second half wore on, but Cian Darcy’s frees kept UL in touch. The Tipperary forward hit 0-9 after the break, the final three forced extra time.

O’Mahony hit a sensational long range effort 20 seconds into extra time, but three more Darcy placed balls put UL in good stead going into the second half of extra time.

However, the final 10 minutes were dominated by Mary I with two more from O’Mahony and one each courtesy of Ormond and Cooney seeing them into the last four.

Mary I Scorers: C Bourke 0-11 (10f), A Ormond 1-2, T O’Mahony 0-4 (2 s/l), G Cooney 1-1, E Cahill (1f), S Ryan and J Gillane (1f) 0-1 each.

UL Scorers: C Darcy 0-16 (13f), S Golden 1-0, J Morris 0-2, B O’Mara, P Campion and C O’Callaghan 0-1 each.

Mary I: J Gillane; D Browne, D Peters, D Prendergast; R McCormack, C Morgan, D Ryan; E McBride, E Cahill; C O’Brien, G Cooney, S Ryan; C Bourke, A Ormond, T O’Mahony.

Subs: A Ennis for Peters (5), M O’Loughlin for Prendergast (58), P Wall for Ryan (70), D Lohan for Ennis (77).

UL: B Hogan; M Carey, C O’Callaghan, E Gunning; B McGrath, B O’Mara, P Campion; K McDonald, S Golden; M Keoghan, J Shelly, P O’Loughlin; J Morris, C Darcy, R Lynch;.

Subs: R Hayes for Shelly (40), K McDermott for Lynch (54), J Kenny for Hayes (70), Shelly for O’Loughlin (h-t e-t).

Referee: M Murtagh (Westmeath)

READ MORE

Watch the Sigerson Cup final live: IT Carlow bid for first-ever title against DCU

More on this topic

Watch the Sigerson Cup final live: IT Carlow bid for first-ever title against DCUWatch the Sigerson Cup final live: IT Carlow bid for first-ever title against DCU

'I can’t stress it enough – you have to scrap WhatsApp' - GAA'I can’t stress it enough – you have to scrap WhatsApp' - GAA

All-Ireland winner Leo McLoone retires from Donegal footballAll-Ireland winner Leo McLoone retires from Donegal football

Hand on Heart campaign did not breach GAA election rulesHand on Heart campaign did not breach GAA election rules

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Eriksen writes letter to Spurs fans following Inter switchEriksen writes letter to Spurs fans following Inter switch

Australian Open day 10: World number one Nadal beaten by inspired ThiemAustralian Open day 10: World number one Nadal beaten by inspired Thiem

World No 1 Koepka commits to Adare ManorWorld No 1 Koepka commits to Adare Manor

Rockwell hold Bandon scoreless to progress to Senior Cup quarter-finalRockwell hold Bandon scoreless to progress to Senior Cup quarter-final


Lifestyle

The duo are hosting a new Netflix competition show, putting designers through their paces.Next In Fashion: Why Alexa Chung and Tan France are style icons

Fresh water no filter: #instagood.The 10 most Instagrammed lakes in the world

A stay at tranquil hideaway The Residence is an indulgent way to unwind, rest and recuperate, says Sophie Goodall.Why this luxurious Turkish resort is the ultimate sanctuary for wellness and relaxation

The benefits of cutting down on booze can last way beyond the new year. Lauren Taylor finds out more about strategies to help make the change stick.Beyond Dry January: Is it time to reassess our relationship with alcohol in the longer term?

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 25, 2020

  • 11
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 35
  • 40
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »