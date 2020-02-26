News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Kieran Donaghy: Each ball I caught, you could feel the vibrations in the crowd

By Michael Moynihan

Staff writer

Wednesday, February 26, 2020 - 07:25 PM

Kerry star Kieran Donaghy gives a deep insight into his successful career in the new series of Laochra Gael, which begins next week.

REELING IN THE YEARS: Laochra Gael returns to TG4 this spring for an 18th series. The series features six Laochra with genuine star quality and reveals deeper, fresh and sometimes unexpected insights into the lives of these icons. This season features, Kieran Donaghy, Diarmuid Lyng, Alan Brogan, Iggy Clarke, David Brady, and Brendan McAnespie. At the launch at Lighthouse Cinema in Smithfield, Dublin are, from left, Alan Brogan, Dublin; David Brady, Mayo, and Kieran Donaghy, Kerry. Picture: Brendan Moran
REELING IN THE YEARS: Laochra Gael returns to TG4 this spring for an 18th series. The series features six Laochra with genuine star quality and reveals deeper, fresh and sometimes unexpected insights into the lives of these icons. This season features, Kieran Donaghy, Diarmuid Lyng, Alan Brogan, Iggy Clarke, David Brady, and Brendan McAnespie. At the launch at Lighthouse Cinema in Smithfield, Dublin are, from left, Alan Brogan, Dublin; David Brady, Mayo, and Kieran Donaghy, Kerry. Picture: Brendan Moran

Donaghy gives the background to his early days with Kerry, outining his disappointment not to make the county senior panel for the 2004 All-Ireland final — and his motivation to do well in the TG4 ‘Underdogs’ side which eventually faced Kerry after that All-Ireland final: “I went in on the Tuesday night before the final and the guy with the suits didn’t have my name on the list, so I knew the game was up — ‘is that my chance gone, am I ever going to make the breakthrough?’”

“(The Underdogs game v Kerry) for me, it was my tilt at the management to say ‘I’m ready’.”

Donaghy started with Kerry in 2005 and became a central part of the senior side in 2006, when manager Jack O’Connor switched him to full-forward for a qualifier game against Longford.

“We had lots of unbelievably talented forwards,” recalls Donaghy, “But Jack had this thing in his head that the ball wasn’t sticking in there well enough.

“The call was made, ‘yeah, we’re going with you and we’re going direct, putting in the ball’. I know the footballers that Kerry have and I’m not the normal Kerry forward, in my head, so I was very conscious of a few balls coming in, getting beaten, and people in the crowd saying ‘take that fella off, that donkey off’.

“I was straight with Jack, saying ‘I’ll go in there but if it’s not working out don’t be whipping me off’.

“It went well, it was just one of those days that I caught every ball that came in.

“Each ball that I caught, you could feel the vibrations in the crowd.”

Later that season he really cemented his reputation as a target man with a vital goal against Armagh: “People’s expectations were gone through the roof, it was like ‘everything is sorted out in Kerry, Donaghy is inside, it’s all grand, we have a new way of playing.

“It was tough (v Armagh), that first 20 minutes, it wasn’t going too well, you’d jog into full-forward and have a look over at the sideline — ‘are they going to bring in one of those classy forwards to do a job?’

“Declan O’Sullivan was on the bench — I was thinking there’s no way they can leave Declan O’Sullivan on the bench, this experiment is over.

“The second half started but Jack gave me a bit of confidence at half-time ‘you’re grand, you’re doing fine, we know you’ll get the better of this’.”

Donaghy responded and he was on his way.

In the series he speaks frankly about his childhood and the impact of his father’s problems:

“It was alcohol, it was gambling — you’d know it by him, by his demeanour, when he was down that road, when he had drink on board. The spark was gone from him.

“I wouldn’t have dealt with it too well . . . I struggled in school, the rage that was inside me spilt out onto any fella who was at me.

“And that was so unlike me, I was such a relaxed, kind-natured kid.

“But for the first time I was getting in trouble like that in school.”

Donaghy found respite in basketball at the time: “That was probably my biggest refuge of all, I could get lost in a world of trying to be Michael Jordan out the back of the house, gloves on my hands shooting baskets for three, four hours, not wanting to go back inside the house and deal with the disappointment of my Dad not being there.”

- The new Laochra Gael season will air on TG4 at 9:30pm on Thursdays from March 5, with a repeat on Friday nights. It is produced by Nemeton TV, the independent production company from Ring in the Waterford Gaeltacht

More on this topic

Kerry ease into Munster U20 final with win over LimerickKerry ease into Munster U20 final with win over Limerick

St Brendans’ final triumph foils Tralee clean sweepSt Brendans’ final triumph foils Tralee clean sweep

Murphy’s refereeing ‘worst I’ve ever seen’, claims BabsMurphy’s refereeing ‘worst I’ve ever seen’, claims Babs

Keith Ricken rails against U20 callsKeith Ricken rails against U20 calls

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Mayo hope chapter is finally closed on a sorry sagaMayo hope chapter is finally closed on a sorry saga

Keith Ricken rails against U20 callsKeith Ricken rails against U20 calls

Serge Gnabry scores twice as Bayern Munich give Chelsea mountain to climbSerge Gnabry scores twice as Bayern Munich give Chelsea mountain to climb


Lifestyle

The TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards have been revealed. These are the destinations that came out tops.3 emerging destinations to add to your travel wish list – according to TripAdvisor data

Designers and sustainability advocates are taking note of this eco-friendly material.What is milkweed floss and how can it be used in sustainable fashion?

Living with Van the Man, touring with Hendrix, and launching stellar musical careers, Irish music legend Dave Robinson tells Ed Power some of his tales from the industry.Music legend Dave Robinson talks touring with Hendrix, living with Van and launching careers

If your dog is a fat four-legged friend, here’s how to slim them down, and boost their fitness.Doggy diet: 10 ways to make your pooch healthier

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

  • 2
  • 11
  • 26
  • 31
  • 40
  • 47
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »