Kerry to consider restructuring club competitions

By Eoghan Cormican

Staff writer

Wednesday, March 18, 2020 - 04:53 PM

Kerry County Board has acknowledged that the chance of playing of club championship games in April and early May is “pretty much negligible”, and will now consider a restructuring of their club competitions.

Kerry had intended to use April and the May Bank Holiday weekend to run off their county junior and intermediate football championships, as well as the senior club championship (a separate competition to the county senior football championship).

Kerry county board secretary Peter Twiss has said that “regardless of when current restrictions are lifted, the CCC will allow a lead time of two to three weeks before any club championship games would be fixed so as to allow all players and teams an opportunity to get back up to speed.

“Depending on how the situation develops and how the inter-county games programme pan out, we may well have to adjust our own games programme for this year. This may mean a restructuring or curtailment of some competitions.

"The CCC will be examining all the options in due course, but at present do not have enough information to hand to make any proposals. Any changes to the fixtures calendar or competition structures will be well flagged, involve discussion with all the clubs, and will only be done with the approval of the County Committee."

Kerry was one of five counties in Munster who had planned to utilise the April club window to begin their various club championships. Cork, Limerick, and Waterford have already postponed their April club championship programmes, leaving just Tipperary who have yet to announce the suspension of club activity next month.

