Kenny joins Meyler’s Cork backroom

By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Thursday, June 27, 2019 - 11:41 PM

Cork’s two-time All-Ireland midfielder Tom Kenny has joined John Meyler’s management team ahead of their All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final the weekend after next.

The Grenagh man, who has been coaching UCC teams, is believed to have joined the senior county coaching ticket following the conclusion of Cork’s provincial championship campaign. Kenny, 37, retired in 2013 following a 10-year senior career which saw him claim Celtic Crosses in 2004 and 2005, as well as four Munster titles.

A statement from Cork management last night confirmed Kenny would be “assisting the coaching team”.

Meanwhile, former Wexford player Declan Ruth says his county must try and avoid conceding more than seven frees to beat Kilkenny in Sunday’s Leinster final.

Ex-defender Ruth told the Leinster GAA website:

They do have to cut out a couple of mistakes. I think they gave 1-3 to Kilkenny from puck-outs the last day.

You just can’t do that; that’s criminal. They have to reduce the amount of frees; seven is acceptable. Anymore and you’re starting to hand over a serious advantage.”

Elsewhere, Mayo’s loss of captain Diarmuid O’Connor for tomorrow’s All-Ireland qualifier may be offset by doubts concerning the fitness of Armagh’s Niall Grimley.

As James Horan comes to terms with another midfield setback, his opposite number Kieran McGeeney is awaiting word about the fitness of his own midfielder, Grimley.

According to the Irish News, 2017 International Rules player Grimley is fighting against time to recover from an elbow injury sustained in the closing stages of last weekend’s Round 2 qualifier win over Monaghan in Clones.

McGeeney is also hoping Andrew Murnin is fit to play some part, though he left the action in the second half in St Tiernach’s Park with a hamstring problem.

TIPPERARY (U20 HC panel v Waterford):

C. Morgan (c, Kilruane McDonagh); A. Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams), A. Ormond (JK Brackens), B. Seymour (Kiladangan), B. O’Mara (Holycross-Ballycahill), C. Bourke (Clonoulty-Rossmore), C. Connolly (Loughmore-Castleiney), C. Bowe (Moyne-Templetuohy) , C. McCarthy (Nenagh Éire Óg), C. Whelan (Carrick Davins), D. Woods (Holycross-Ballycahill), D. Ryan (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams), E. Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs), E. Collins (Drom & Inch), G. O’Connor (Moyne-Templetuohy), J. Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg), J. Devaney (Borris-Ileigh), J. Cahill (Kilruane MacDonaghs), J. Fogarty (Moneygall), J. Ryan (Boherlahan-Dualla), J. Ryan (Arravale Rovers), K. O’Kelly (Kilruane MacDonaghs); K. Breen (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams), K. Maher (Borris-Ileigh), K. McCarthy (Toomevara), M. Hackett (Moycarkey-Borris), M. Purcell (Thurles Sarsfields), N. Heffernan (Golden-Kilfeacle), P. Cadell (JK Brackens), R. McCormack (Borris-Ileigh), R. Quirke (Toomevara), R. Tucker (Burgess), S. Hayes (Kiladangan), S. Ryan (Templederry Kenyons), S. O’Brien (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill).

