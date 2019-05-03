NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Jim Gavin open to prospect of Diarmuid Connolly returning to Dublin panel

Diarmuid Connolly in action in the Dublin SFC last month
By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Friday, May 03, 2019 - 02:42 PM

Jim Gavin remains coy about the prospects of Diarmuid Connolly rejoining the Dublin senior panel.

Speaking at the launch of the Leinster senior championships at his former workbase in Casement Aerodrome in Baldonnell, the five-time All-Ireland SFC winning manager was cryptic in his response to questions about the St Vincent’s star, only to confirm he wasn’t currently part of the panel.

Asked if Connolly could feature in the squad this summer, Gavin replied: “Like any player there, if a player is playing well with their club and they’re interested to come back in and to commit themselves to senior inter-county football, well obviously we’re interested. So it’s a choice that players make, and I need to respect those choices and I hope you do too.”

Pressed on the last time he spoke to Connolly, Gavin returned: “I’m in conversation with a lot of players who aren’t on the squad. There’s ongoing conversations with a whole host of players.”

Gavin did reveal there will be new faces in camp in the coming days as Dublin commence their preparations for the Leinster SFC. “Over the coming week, we’ll be inviting players in that have never represented the Dublin senior football team before, into our training, because they have performed consistently well in the club leagues and the club championship.

“If they play consistently well for their clubs and want to play with the county and make a choice - because it is a choice – then we’re interested.”

