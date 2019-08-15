News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Jerome Cahill: ‘We have to be ready for pounding Kilkenny will look to bring’

Jerome Cahill: ‘We have to be ready for pounding Kilkenny will look to bring’
Thursday, August 15, 2019 - 06:00 AM

“I am training to be an accountant and am actually serving my time down in Kilkenny at the moment, with O’Neill Foley Chartered Accountants. 

They are located right smack bang in the centre of the [town]. I have digs down there, so any night I am not training I usually chill out down in Kilkenny for the evening. 

It is a lovely town, I am really enjoying my time there. They are huge hurling people down there. They haven’t really been going well, to their own expectations, in the last few years, even though they have been competing every year.

“They have such high standards and Brian Cody never fails to deliver. No matter what he works with, he seems to know his players inside out and how to get the best out of them. They are probably coming good at the right time. They are probably coming with their best team just at the right time, and have the few subs they have brought on the last few days who have really made an impact.

It is going to be a massive test for us, but one we are really looking forward to and one we have to be ready for. The trademark of any of those Tipp-Kilkenny finals was the level of physicality and intensity. We are going to have to be ready for that pounding Kilkenny will look to bring.

“There is good craic in the office since the semi-finals. There is no bad blood, though. Now, we will see if that remains the case after Sunday.

“At the end of the day, hurling is only a game, but one we take very seriously in Tipperary and Kilkenny.

“There will be a phenomenal atmosphere on Sunday.

“We won’t be taking a step back in either the senior final or the U20 final the week after.”

Interview: Eoghan Cormican

READ MORE

How Croker rejection drew Sheedy back to Tipperary

More on this topic

No self-respecting squad goes anywhere without these people...No self-respecting squad goes anywhere without these people...

‘Richie could do more in 50 minutes than most would do in 70 or 80’‘Richie could do more in 50 minutes than most would do in 70 or 80’

Seamus Kennedy has no regrets on dual dilemmaSeamus Kennedy has no regrets on dual dilemma

Walter Walsh: ‘I learnt in 2013 that it isn’t that easy’Walter Walsh: ‘I learnt in 2013 that it isn’t that easy’

TOPIC: All-Ireland Hurling Final

More in this Section

Mo Salah plays keepy-uppy with young amputee footballersMo Salah plays keepy-uppy with young amputee footballers

Magpies had to prioritise squad – Charnley hits back at Benitez criticismMagpies had to prioritise squad – Charnley hits back at Benitez criticism

Cork Con begin title defence with mouth-watering Garryowen clashCork Con begin title defence with mouth-watering Garryowen clash

Duncan Taylor returns to Scotland squad after two-year absenceDuncan Taylor returns to Scotland squad after two-year absence


Lifestyle

Pick any day in August 1969 and one issue dominated the news agenda — the North. This was the beginning of The Troubles and a period of some of the bloodiest violence that would leave a mark on the province for decades to come.August 15, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

  • 15
  • 18
  • 25
  • 29
  • 39
  • 40
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »