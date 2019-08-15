Jerome Cahill: ‘We have to be ready for pounding Kilkenny will look to bring’

“I am training to be an accountant and am actually serving my time down in Kilkenny at the moment, with O’Neill Foley Chartered Accountants.

They are located right smack bang in the centre of the [town]. I have digs down there, so any night I am not training I usually chill out down in Kilkenny for the evening.

It is a lovely town, I am really enjoying my time there. They are huge hurling people down there. They haven’t really been going well, to their own expectations, in the last few years, even though they have been competing every year.

“They have such high standards and Brian Cody never fails to deliver. No matter what he works with, he seems to know his players inside out and how to get the best out of them. They are probably coming good at the right time. They are probably coming with their best team just at the right time, and have the few subs they have brought on the last few days who have really made an impact.

It is going to be a massive test for us, but one we are really looking forward to and one we have to be ready for. The trademark of any of those Tipp-Kilkenny finals was the level of physicality and intensity. We are going to have to be ready for that pounding Kilkenny will look to bring.

“There is good craic in the office since the semi-finals. There is no bad blood, though. Now, we will see if that remains the case after Sunday.

“At the end of the day, hurling is only a game, but one we take very seriously in Tipperary and Kilkenny.

“There will be a phenomenal atmosphere on Sunday.

“We won’t be taking a step back in either the senior final or the U20 final the week after.”

Interview: Eoghan Cormican