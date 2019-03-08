Jack Cahalane leads CBC comeback as Christians claim O'Callaghan Cup

Christian BrothersCollege, Cork 2-22 - 2-16 St Colman’s College, Fermoy

A first Dr O’Callaghan Cup for Christian Brothers College, a victory that didn’t look likely with 15 minutes remaining in the 4G pitch at Páirc Uí Chaoimh yesterday. But the city team showed tremendous spirit to strike a remarkable 2-8 without reply from there to the finish.

CBC captain Shane Barrett and team-mates celebrate their first Dr O’Callaghan Cup win after defeating St Colman’s College, Fermoy, in yesterday’s final on the 4G pitch at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Eddie O’Hare

Jack Cahalane led the comeback with his 46th-minute goal. Goalkeeper Cian Long blasted home a penalty four minutes later following a foul on Pádraig Power — the attacker had just been introduced after missing out through illness — and when Declan Hanlon nailed one of his four points, the sides drew level, 2-16 apiece.

A flurry of points from Iarlaith Daly, Kevin Finn, Hanlon, Power, Owen McCarthy and Barrett transformed an eight-point deficit into a six-point win.

St Colman’s led 1-12 to 0-9 at the break, and when David Morrison bagged his second goal six minutes into the second half, the gap was nine.

But, huge credit to CBC for turning this around, and a considerable boost too ahead of their All-Ireland colleges Senior A semi-final against St Kieran’s College, Kilkenny on Wednesday week.

Scorers for CBC: S Barrett (0-6, 0-5f), J Cahalane (1-2), D Hanlon (0-4), C Long (1-0 pen), I Daly (0-3), P Power, K Finn and O McCarthy (0-2), R Cotter (0-1).

Scorers for St Colman’s: D Morrison (2-0), E Carey (0-1f ) and J Kearney (0-4 each), D Lardner (0-3 frees), P O’Flynn and B Roche (0-2 each), D Flynn (0-1).

CBC: C Long (Glen Rovers); C Daly (Lismore), P Hennessy (Mallow), D Barry (Sarsfields); D Quill (Blarney), C O’Donovan (Douglas), J Scally (Bishopstown); D Hanlon (Blarney) K Finn (Midleton); S Barrett (Blarney, Capt), I Daly (Lismore), O McCarthy (Inniscarra); R Cotter (Blackrock), J O’Kelly (St Finbarr’s), J Cahalane (St Finbarr’s).

Subs: P Power (Blarney) for R Cotter (38), M Buckley (Inniscarra) for J O’Kelly (43), G Mulcahy (Glen Rovers) for D Quill (48), N Hartnett (Douglas) for K Finn (60).

ST COLMAN’S: B Hogan (Bride Rovers); L Ahearne (Fermoy), J Scannell (Fermoy), C O’Brien (St Catherine’s); L Doocey (Castlelyons), E Roche (Bride Rovers), G Lardner (Fermoy); D Flynn (Ballygiblin), E Carey (Kilworth, Capt); D Lardner (Fermoy), J Kearney (Castlelyons), P O’Flynn (Bride Rovers); C Barry (Bride Rovers), B Roche (Bride Rovers), D Morrison (Castlelyons)

Subs: J Molloy (Fermoy) for C Barry (37), P Roche (Castlelyons) for J Kearney (50), P O’Leary (Watergrasshill) for D Morrison (55), J Mannix (Bride Rovers) for L Doocey (60).

Referee: Cormac Dineen (Douglas).