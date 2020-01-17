News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
IT Carlow shake off GMIT

By Charlie Keegan
Friday, January 17, 2020 - 10:40 PM

IT Carlow 1-16 - 1-13 GMIT

DJ Carey’s IT Carlow had to battle all the way on home ground last night to overcome the strong challenge of GMIT in this second round Fitzgibbon Cup tie.

The visitors right half forward Ronan Murphy opened the scoring just seconds in, with a fine point out of play.

It was to be the only time GMIT led as Carlow rattled off the next four points from goalie Enda Rowland from a trademark long-range free, Cathal Dunbar, and a brace of points from frees by left full forward Seamus Casey.

Wexford’s Cathal Dunbar was to have the biggest scoring impact on the game, the midfielder hitting a total of l-4 from play for the winners, his goal arriving on 28 minutes to put the home side 1-8 to 0-5 ahead.

The Naomh Eanna clubman quickly tacked on a point from play before GMIT struck for a goal from their left full-forward Enda Egan as IT Carlow led 1-10 to 1-5 at the break.

Scores became scarce in the second half with the western college taking the game to the home side and cutting the arrears to a single point on 54 minutes after two well-taken pointed frees from GMIT centre back Jack Forde, the Liam Mellowes man being prominent throughout for his side.

But it was Enda Rowland who closed out the game for IT Carlow with two outstanding pointed frees from long range before Forde traded points with home substitute Rory Higgins to complete the scoring.

Scorers for IT Carlow: C Dunbar 1-4, N Brassil, S Casey (all frees), E Rowland (all frees) 0-3 each, C Nolan 0-2, R Higgins 0-1.

Scorers from GMIT: E Egan 1-2, 0-2 frees, J Forde 0-3 (all frees), E Duggan, R Murphy (0-1 free), S Bleahene 0-2 each, D Mannion, D McPeake 0-1 each.

IT Carlow: E Rowland (Laois); S Reck (Wexford), S Downey (Laois), P Delaney (Laois); F Hayes (Tipperary), M Harney (Waterford), S Bergin (Laois); C Dunbar (Wexford), L Scanlon (Kilkenny); N Brassil (Kilkenny), L Blanchfield (Kilkenny), R Leahy (Kilkenny); E Gaughan (Laois), C Nolan (Carlow), S Casey (Wexford). Subs: E Higgins (Wexford) for Gaughan (38); T Nolan (Tipperary) for Bergin (40); D Wall (Carlow) for Harney (47).

GMIT (all Galway): E Murphy; S Neary, M Cullen, U McGlynn; E Duggan, J Forde, C Fahy; D McPeake, J Coyne; R Murphy, D Mannion, B Keary; M Kennedy, S Bleahene, E Egan. Subs: N Coen for Keary (38); D Parr for McGlynn (41); A J Willis for Kennedy (48).

Referee: T Gleeson (Dublin).

