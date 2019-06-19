Investigation to begin into serious incident during GAA match in Mallow

Gardaí and Cork GAA officials say they are aware of a serious incident at a Cork football league game in Mallow earlier this month in which a spectator was struck and injured.

An altercation on the sideline towards the end of the Division 2 game between Mallow and Eire Óg spilled outside the pitch perimeter with violent consequences, say sources familiar with the incident.

A Mallow supporter suffered facial injuries in the fracas, and gardaí have confirmed they are aware of the incident.

Cork GAA officials say a full CCC investigation will take place. Buttevant referee Colm Maher has already furnished his match report to the Board. A spokesperson confirmed they are aware of an incident involving some spectators but would not elaborate.

Mallow won the game 3-8 to 3-6.

