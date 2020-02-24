Injury blow for Kilkenny as Adrian Mullen set to miss rest of season

The 2019 young hurler of the year Adrian Mullen is set to miss the remainder of the season having torn a knee cruciate ligament in Kilkenny's draw with Clare yesterday.

The Ballyhale Shamrocks star was stretched off in the 21st minute of the game in UPMC Nowlan Park.

The 20-year-old claimed his second All-Ireland senior club title with Shamrocks last month and yesterday was his first start with the Cats this season.

A late Alan Murphy pointed free ensured a share of the spoils between Kilkenny and Clare in the clash as the Banner remain unbeaten.

Kilkenny finish off the round-robin phase of the league away to Laois on Sunday with a win cementing their place in the knock-out stages.

