News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Injury blow for Kilkenny as Adrian Mullen set to miss rest of season

Injury blow for Kilkenny as Adrian Mullen set to miss rest of season
Adrian Mullen of Kilkenny leaves the field on a stretcher during the Allianz League against Clare at UPMC Nowlan Park. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile
By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Monday, February 24, 2020 - 06:28 PM

The 2019 young hurler of the year Adrian Mullen is set to miss the remainder of the season having torn a knee cruciate ligament in Kilkenny's draw with Clare yesterday.

The Ballyhale Shamrocks star was stretched off in the 21st minute of the game in UPMC Nowlan Park.

The 20-year-old claimed his second All-Ireland senior club title with Shamrocks last month and yesterday was his first start with the Cats this season.

A late Alan Murphy pointed free ensured a share of the spoils between Kilkenny and Clare in the clash as the Banner remain unbeaten.

Kilkenny finish off the round-robin phase of the league away to Laois on Sunday with a win cementing their place in the knock-out stages.

Dalo's Hurling Show: Reffing frustrations. Limerick statement. Cork’s consistent inconsistency. Cahill on a roll

READ MORE

Clare denied victory over Kilkenny after late Murphy score earns draw

More on this topic

Fitzgibbon Cup: Cats factor powers DCU to semi-final date with UCCFitzgibbon Cup: Cats factor powers DCU to semi-final date with UCC

Henry Shefflin steps down as Ballyhale Shamrocks managerHenry Shefflin steps down as Ballyhale Shamrocks manager

Tullaroan boss hails side's character after dramatic Croke Park win over Fr O'Neill'sTullaroan boss hails side's character after dramatic Croke Park win over Fr O'Neill's

Kelly: Borris aim to express themselvesKelly: Borris aim to express themselves

TOPIC: Kilkenny GAA

More in this Section

TJ Ryan: Teams have video analysis on officials. What's the ref doing?TJ Ryan: Teams have video analysis on officials. What's the ref doing?

Tottenham reiterate support for Rudiger and could reopen racism investigationTottenham reiterate support for Rudiger and could reopen racism investigation

Ulster match off due to Coronavirus outbreakUlster match off due to Coronavirus outbreak

Jack Conan returns to training after injury lay-offJack Conan returns to training after injury lay-off


Lifestyle

Children’s creativity is inspiring, says Helen O’Callaghan.Inspiring creativity: Kids on call for climate essay

'I came here for one thing, and that's to shine. That's why I'm wearing all this sparkly shit.'Review: Mick Flannery and Valerie June, Right Here Right Now festival, Cork Opera House

While love was in the air earlier this month, An Garda Síochána has warned daters of the potential dangers of looking for love online.Making Cents: Online daters can risk more than just their heart

It’s natural to worry if your kids keep picking up colds and tummy bugs at nursery or school.Can I prevent my children getting sick so often?

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 22, 2020

  • 5
  • 14
  • 27
  • 28
  • 31
  • 44
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »