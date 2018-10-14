Home»Sport

Imokilly retain title after ten-point win

Sunday, October 14, 2018 - 05:46 PM

Imokilly 4-19 - 1-18 Midleton

Eoghan Cormican, Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Goals at the most critical of junctures delivered Imokilly back-to-back Cork senior hurling titles.

Where three goals took them past Blackrock 12 months ago, the East Cork division went one better on this occasion, bagging four majors to see off Midleton with 13-points to spare.

Imokilly’s third and fourth green flags, which arrived within two minutes of one another, were so decisive in killing off a determined Midleton effort.

With Midleton having clipped four of the opening five points in the second period, the Magpies had succeeded in paring the margin back to two, 2-12 to 1-13. They could have even hit the front during this brief spell of supremacy, with Luke O’Farrell half-hitting his shot when put in the clear. It was a miscue which was easily stopped by Imokilly goalkeeper Dara O’Callaghan.

On 40 minutes, the divisional outfit dealt a severe blow to the Midleton comeback, a low Bill Cooper delivery filtering right the way through to Paudie O’Sullivan and the Cloyne sharpshooter rattled the net for the second time in this final, a game watched by 10,214.

Seamus Harnedy followed with a point and on 41 minutes, it was game over, William Leahy and Brian Lawton set-up Shane Hegarty and he goaled to leave the scoreboard reading 4-13 to 1-13.

Cormac Walsh and Paul Haughney did counter with a pair of points, but it was goals Midleton needed and none looked forthcoming. The last quarter was most drab, this final petering out to its inevitable conclusion.

It was 2-11 to 1-9 at the break. Paudie O’Sullivan delivered Imokilly’s opening goal, very similar to his second, as the sliotar spilled through a handful of bodies to the unmarked full-forward. The favourites quickly burst into a four-point lead.

Three-in-a-row from Luke O’Farrell, Conor Lehane (free) and Cormac Walsh midway through the half had the gap back to two, but as they did throughout the game, Imokilly answered a Midleton burst with a goal, Seamus Harnedy firing in their second on 20 minutes.

So, back-to-back titles for Imokilly, bringing their title count to four. Their first two county championship wins were also back-to-back victories, 20 and 21 years ago.

Scorers for Imokilly: S Harnedy (1-6); P O’Sullivan (2-1); W Leahy (0-5, 0-2 frees, 0-1’ 65); B Cooper (0-4); S Hegarty (1-1); D Dalton, Barry Lawton (0-1 each).

Scorers for Midleton: C Lehane (0-7, 0-6 frees); C Walsh (0-4); P White (1-1); L O’Farrell (0-3); C Beausang, P Haughney S O’Meara (0-1 each).

Imokilly: D O’Callaghan (Watergrasshill); M Russell (Aghada), C Barry (Castlelyons), C Spillane (Castlelyons); C O’Brien (St Ita’s), N O’Leary (Castlelyons), J Cronin (Lisgoold); B Cooper (Youghal), M O’Keeffe (Fr O’Neill’s); Brian Lawton (Castlemartyr), S Harnedy (St Ita’s), S Hegarty (Dungourney); W Leahy (Aghada), P O’Sullivan (Cloyne), Barry Lawton (Castlemartyr).

Subs: G Millerick (Fr O’Neill’s) for O’Keeffe (48); D Dalton (Fr O’Neill’s) for Barry Lawton (52); D Mangan for Harnedy (66, inj).

Midleton: T Wallace; E Moloney, F O’Mahoney, S Smyth; L Dineen, S O’Leary Hayes, J Nagle; P Haughney, S O’Farrell; L O’Farrell, C Walsh, C Beausang; S O’Meara, C Lehane, P White.

Subs: P Nagle for O’Meara (HT); T O’Connell for P White (43); R O’Regan for O’Mahoney (45)

Referee: D Kirwan (Éire Óg).


KEYWORDS

CorkGAAHurlingImokillyMidleton

Related Articles

Game at a glance: The key moments of Imokilly's county final win

Tracey Kennedy defends price hike for Cork county final

Man dies in West Cork house fire

Mercy Hospital must find new site for cancer care centre after planning denied

More in this Section

Eddie Pepperell in pole position at the British Masters

Matt Doherty makes first start for Ireland as clash with Denmark gets underway

Mohamed Salah returns to Liverpool after picking up injury with Egypt

'It speaks volumes for the lads' character', says O'Mahony after Munster draw with Exeter


Breaking Stories

Should vegans avoid avocados and almonds?

From redefining pop to silver screen superstar: Lady Gaga is a star reborn

Wine with Leslie Williams: What Ireland would be like with a wine industry

The best family getaways this Halloween

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 13, 2018

    • 5
    • 7
    • 8
    • 22
    • 27
    • 31
    • 2

Full Lotto draw results »