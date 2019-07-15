News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Horan: We are the authors of our own downfall

Horan: We are the authors of our own downfall
By Eoghan Cormican

Staff writer

Monday, July 15, 2019 - 04:45 AM

James Horan put as much emphasis on Mayo’s poor kick-passing as he did their malfunctioning restart when attempting to assess how they had suffered a 10-point loss in Fitzgerald Stadium yeterday.

Losing nine of their 17 first-half restarts didn’t give the Allianz League champions much of a platform to work with, but, as Horan noted, they didn’t do themselves any favours with the amount of ball which they kicked away, either.

“We struggled in the middle of the field. David Moran caught a lot of ball in the first-half and then the ball that we did get, we kicked away a huge percentage of it,” said the Mayo manager.

“Our kick-passing was quite poor right throughout the game so when you’re not winning many balls in the middle of the field and anything you do get, you’re kicking it away, you’re going to struggle.

“We put ourselves and our full-back line under immense pressure, particularly in the first-half.”

Horan said it had been their intention to press the Kerry kick-out, but failure to do so encapsulated Mayo’s overall performance where they were that “half-yard” off Kerry in every department.

READ MORE

Laois depart with honour but verve gone from listless Tipp

“We went zonal for a while, we followed them in for a while, we tried to do different things but, as I said, we were just off, that half-yard off.

“We did a lot better in the second-half but yeah, they got their kickouts away well. We were comprehensively beaten. Kerry were very good today.

“We were a little bit off and they ran out comfortable winners, but we have to move on straight away, there’s nothing we can do about it now.”

That this was Mayo’s fourth game in as many weekends was not a contributory factor in their below bar showing, the manager insisted. 

Although given the opportunity, he would not cite fatigue as an excuse.

“I don’t think that was the reason. You don’t know for sure, it could be lots of reasons. It could be the trip down. But we were reactive in what we did.

I think people realise there’s still a lot to play for. That’s the only way to look at it. We’re a little bit down in the dumps after our performance but we’ll move on quickly. 

"We have a long bus journey now to reflect and hopefully, we’ll be fine by the time we get off the bus.”

Horan didn’t need telling that Sunday’s game against Meath has taken on a season-defining status. Lose and their year is done.

“You have to try and win every game but obviously, it’s a big weekend for us so we’ll prepare as well as we can.”

With regard to those on their lengthy injury list, Horan will wait until the second half of this week before making a call on their involvement in that Meath tie.

“If fellas are doing well and they train well on Wednesday night, we’ll give them a chance. 

"Some guys, the heat got to them out there so we’ll see what’s happening on Wednesday or Thursday night.”

More on this topic

James Horan’s men still comfortable and competent in game-winning minutesJames Horan’s men still comfortable and competent in game-winning minutes

Mayo come out on top in dramatic thriller with ArmaghMayo come out on top in dramatic thriller with Armagh

Mayo and me: From game smarts to gamesmanship, they’re on a different levelMayo and me: From game smarts to gamesmanship, they’re on a different level

Padden: O’Connor loss could haunt Mayo down the roadPadden: O’Connor loss could haunt Mayo down the road

TOPIC: Mayo GAA

More in this Section

Novak Djokovic beats Roger Federer in Centre Court classicNovak Djokovic beats Roger Federer in Centre Court classic

Michael Woods apologises to Geraint Thomas for Saturday’s spectacular crashMichael Woods apologises to Geraint Thomas for Saturday’s spectacular crash

Kerry get Super 8s campaign underway with 10-point win over MayoKerry get Super 8s campaign underway with 10-point win over Mayo

Alaphilippe keeps yellow jersey as Impey wins stage nine of Tour de FranceAlaphilippe keeps yellow jersey as Impey wins stage nine of Tour de France


Lifestyle

For Aidan Turner, being cast in Poldark felt like a risk. But, as the fifth and final series airs, there’s no doubt it’s paid off. The leading man talks to Georgia Humphreys about his favourite momentsCornish tasty: Aidan Turner talks about his favourite Poldark moments

Máire O’Halloran co-owns and runs the Clifden Bookshop in Co Galway, along with Nicole Shanahan.We sell books: ‘There’s a book out there that’ll turn the key to a lifelong love of reading’

The life-like pieces of Australian sculptor Sam Jinks provide one of the major exhibitions at Galway International Arts festival, writes Ellie O’ByrnePressing the flesh: Sculptor Sam Jinks a major draw for Galway International Arts Festival

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 13, 2019

  • 4
  • 8
  • 23
  • 25
  • 34
  • 35
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »