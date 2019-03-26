Here's a breakdown of the proposals to restructure the Cork county championships

Three championship proposals were circulated to Cork club delegates tonight, with a vote to be taken at a special county board meeting next Tuesday to determine which structure is adopted from 2020 onwards.

A core element running through all three proposals, put together by the Cork GAA games workgroup, is that there be four tiers of 12 teams each (Premier Senior, Senior A, Premier Intermediate and Intermediate A), group formats, straight relegation, and one team from the divisions/colleges section to enter at the preliminary quarter-final stage of the Premier Senior championship.

For a period of two years (2020-21), a fifth grade (Lower Intermediate) would be introduced in hurling to cater for a further 12 teams, while the fourth grade in football (Intermediate A) would be extended to 16 teams for the same two year period.

Option A ‘April and August’

Format

Four grades (two senior and two intermediate) with 12 teams in each

Three groups in each grade, with four teams in each

Each team guaranteed three games

One group game in April, the remaining two group games in August

Bottom team in each group proceeds to relegation play-off

Knockout stages

Premier Senior

Top two from each group advance to quarter-finals

Best and second best third-placed teams play off for seventh quarter-final place

Third best third-placed team plays divisions/colleges winner for the last remaining quarter-final place

Intermediate football (four groups of four)

Top two teams from each group advance to the quarter-finals

All other grades

Top two from each group proceed to play-offs (total 6 teams)

Games workgroup positives

Extra championship games

Clubs active and mobilised in spring period

Players focused and motivated for early season training

Games workgroup negatives

Gap between Round 1 and Round 2

Stop-start nature of championship

Condensed August

Option B ‘August only’

Format

Four grades (two Senior and two Intermediate) with 12 teams in each

Four groups in each grade, three teams in each

Each team guaranteed two games

No game in April, two group games in August

Bottom team in each group proceeds to relegation play-off

Knockout stages

Premier Senior

Top two from each group advance, along with winner of divisions/colleges section (total 9 teams)

Fourth best second-placed team plays divisions/colleges winner for the final quarter-final berth

Intermediate football (four groups of four)

Top two teams from each group advance to the quarter-finals

All other grades

Top two from each group advance to quarter-finals

Games workgroup positives

Condensed, compact competitions

Clearer play-off road map

Uninterrupted leagues

Games workgroup negatives

Less games

Overly condensed championship

Risk of apathy amongst players

Option C ‘Summer games’

Format

Four grades (two Senior and two Intermediate) with 12 teams in each

Two groups in each grade, six teams in each group

Guarantee of five games

Two games across May, June, and July without county players (win equals four points); One game in April and two in August with county players (win equals two points).

Inter-county player defined as someone who was among the 26 players on the most recent senior match-day squad. Example: If club hurling championship was played on May 26 of this year, then the 26 players named on the Cork panel for the Munster SHC game against Limerick on May 19 would be excluded.

Bottom placed team in each group proceeds to relegation play-offs

Knockout stages

Premier Senior

Top four from each group advance, along with winner of divisions/colleges section (9 teams)

Second best fourth-placed team plays winner of divisions/colleges section for the final quarter-final place

Intermediate football (4 groups of 4)

Top two teams from each group advance to the quarter-finals

All other grades

Top four from each group proceed to quarter-finals

Games workgroup positives

Regular meaningful games throughout the summer

More games for club players

More games with county players

Games workgroup negatives