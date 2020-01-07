Hayes fires winning scores as UCC outsmart Rebels

UCC 2-18 - 1-20 Cork

UCC saw off Cork by a single point in the Canon O’Brien Cup at the Mardyke last night in a a competitive contest with the the lead changing hands throughout.

The outcome was decided by a late point from UCC substitute Sean Hayes. Hayes, moments earlier, had scored a goal to turn the tide in their favour after Anthony Nash saved the initial shot from Shane Kingston in the 54th minute.

There were starts for Chris O’Leary, Tommy O’Connell, Sean Twomey, and Brian Turnbull in an otherwise familiar-looking Cork team which also marked the return of Colm Spillane from long-term injury.

They set the pace early on with Luke Meade firing a goal in the first minute. UCC settled and with 10 minutes on the clock they took the lead through a John O’Sullivan point. Points from Darragh Fitzgibbon and Billy Hennessy helped them into that 0-5 to 1-1 advantage.

Cork took command once again and had a three-point cushion by the 20th minute, but were relieved when Sean O’Donoghue prevented Conway from scoring what appeared to be a certain goal.

A strong finish to the half from UCC, who were minus a couple of their regular names, saw them go to the dressing-room 1-11 to 1-8 ahead. The goal came from Michael O’Halloran while Shane Conway, Fitzgibbon and O’Leary impacted as well.

Bill Sheehan and Conway put the students further ahead after the resumption but in keeping with the see-saw nature of the match, Cork hit back and midway through the second half, the sides were tied, 1-14 apiece.

Cork dominated once more, Patrick Horgan edging them three clear with eight minutes of regulation remaining. Then came the goal from Hayes to make it all square, 1-18 to 2-15.

Kingston and William Henn pushed the UCC lead out to two points but Cork responded through Shane Óg O’Regan and Conor Lehane.

Two minutes into stoppage, Hayes rifled over the winning score from distance and from out near the sideline.

Both camps, incidentally, headed up by brothers Tom (UCC) and Kieran Kingston, will be happy with the good workout, especially with games coming up at the weekend.

Defending Fitzgibbon Cup champions UCC are in action on Sunday, away to NUI Galway, a double-header that will also feature Sigerson titleholders UCC against the same opposition.

Cork are out too, on Saturday night, when they meet Limerick in the Munster League final in the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

Scorers for UCC: S Conway (0-5, 0-265s, 0-1 free), S Hayes (1-1), M O’Halloran (1-0), D Fitzgibbon, S Kingston (0-1 free) and W Henn (0-2 each), A Casey, B Hennessy, C Boylan, B Sheehan, J O’Sullivan and R Connolly (0-1 each).

Scorers for Cork: L Meade (1-1), C O’Leary (0-4, 0-1 free), B Turnbull (0-3), P Horgan, S Harnedy, J O’Connor and S Óg O’Regan (0-2 each), D Cahalane, T O’Mahony, C Lehane (free) and T O’Connell (0-1 each).

UCC: (Cork unless stated) S Hurley (St Finbarr’s); D Lowney (Clonakilty), E Murphy (Sarsfields), S Roche (Kilnadeema-Leitrim, Galway); B Hennessy (St Finbarr’s), N O’Leary (Castlelyons), P O’Loughlin (Kilmallock, Limerick); A Casey (Ballyduff Upper, Waterford), R Connolly (Adare, Limerick); D Fitzgibbon (Charleville), S Kingston (Douglas), C Boylan (Na Piarsaigh, Limerick); J O’Sullivan (Blackrock), S Conway (Lixnaw, Kerry), M O’Halloran (Blackrock).

Subs: J Cashman (Blackrock) for S Roche (25), S Roche for A Casey (half time), N Montgomery (Abbeyside, Waterford) for N O’Leary (half time), B Sheehan (Dicksboro, Kilkenny) for D Fitzgibbon (half time), S Hayes (Mallow) for S Conway (36), W Henn (Na Piarsaigh, Limerick) for B Hennessy (38).

CORK: A Nash; C Spillane, E Cadogan, S O’Donoghue; C O’Leary, B Cooper, D Cahalane; T O’Mahony, T O’Connell; C Lehane, L Meade, S Twomey; J O’Connor, S Harnedy, B Turnbull.

Subs: E Roche for C Spillane (half time), P Horgan for T O’Connell (half time), S Óg O’Regan for S Twomey (43), J Keating for T O’Mahony (46), E Carey for S Harnedy (50).

Referee: Simon Stokes (Tullylease).