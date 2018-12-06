Harnedy named Munster player of the year

Cork captain and All-Star half-forward Séamus Harnedy is the 2018 Munster senior hurler of the year.

Though an All-Ireland final appearance again alluded Harnedy and Cork, the 28-year-old was outstanding during the county’s run to back-to-back provincial titles.

Having struck 2-10 across the Munster round-robin series, the St Ita’s man followed up with 1-4 in the decider against Clare. It was the second game in a row where he was Cork’s leading scorer from play.

Harnedy was instrumental in setting up Luke Meade for a much-needed goal just before the interval break, at a time when the Rebels found themselves eight adrift, and was provider-turned-finisher for their second goal which pushed John Meyler’s charges three in front with 11 minutes remaining.

The Cork forward also captained his division, Imokilly, to back-to-back county senior hurling titles in October.

He top-scored with 1-6 from play on the afternoon of their county final win over Midleton.

Another Cork player who will be feted at this weekend’s Munster GAA awards at Fota Island Resort is Aoife Murray who has been selected as the Munster camogie player of the year.

The 35-year old captained Cork to All-Ireland glory in September and, in the process, pocketed her ninth All-Ireland senior medal.

Having kept a clean sheet during their All-Ireland semi and final wins, the Cloughduv shot-stopper, who is the younger sister of Cork manager Paudie, recently picked up her eight All-Star award.

Brosna’s Paul Walsh, who has already been named on the minor football team of the year and chosen as the Electric Ireland minor footballer of the year, can now add the Munster minor footballer of the year award to his growing collection of crystal and silverware.

Walsh was Kerry’s top scorer throughout a campaign which ended with a historic fifth successive All-Ireland minor crown.

He threw over four points, three from play, on the concluding afternoon of action against Galway, while in the Munster semi-final against Cork, Kerry’s toughest game of the year, he pitched in with 1-3.

Ballygunner, off the back of a first Munster senior club hurling success since 2001, are the Munster club of the year.

Minor Hurler of the year: Sean Hayes, Tipperary;

Minor Footballer of the Year: Paul Walsh, Kerry;

Camogie Player of the Year: Aoife Murray, Cork;

Club of the Year: Ballygunner, Waterford;

Senior Hurler of the Year: Seamus Harnedy, Cork.