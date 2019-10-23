Hammies crush champions Chorca Dhuibhne

Hamilton High School Bandon 4-14 - 0-5 Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne

Recent kingpins of the Corn Uí Mhuirí, Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, appear to be nearing the end of their reign as HHS Bandon blew them away on a wet Fossa pitch today in the opening round of this year’s competition.

Granted, the Dingle side were without two Kerry minors, but they would not have prevented this HHS Bandon side from winning the game, which was over as a contest after the first 10 minutes. Jerry Collins fired Bandon in front inside two minutes and with the Chorca Dhuibhne keeper in all sorts of bother with his short kickouts, Bandon took full advantage.

Darragh O’Shea added a quick 1-2, Aaron O’Leary, Darren O’Donovan, and Cork minor All-Ireland medal winner Adam Walsh Murphy all fired over points as HHS Bandon jumped 1-6 to 0-0 in front by the sixth minute.

Conor Flannery got PCD’s only point from play in the seventh minute as, powered by Adam Kenneally and John Sexton at midfield, Bandon shredded the Dingle defence and added 1-4 before half time. It was Adam Kenneally who muscled his way through for his side’s second goal.

Further points from a Geaney free and an Ó Beaglaoí ’45 was all PCD had to show as they trailed 2-10 to 0-4 at the interval.

HHS Bandon never let up in the second period, playing a superb running game, with Darragh O’Shea outstanding. Two goals midway through the half from Donal Ó Buachalla just emphasised the gulf between the sides as HHS Bandon cruised to a 21-point win.

Scorers for HHS Bandon; D O’Shea (1-5, 1 free); D Ó Buachalla (2-0); A Kennelly (1-0); A Walsh Murphy (0-3, 2 frees); J Collins, D O’Donovan and A O’Leary (1f) (0-2 each).

Scorers for PS Chorca Dhuibhne: D Geaney (0-3 frees); C Ó Beaglaoí (45); C Flannery (0-1 each)

HHS BANDON:

E O’Sullivan; C Sheehan, T Twohig, G Kelleher; B Hoey, E Collins, C O’Donovan; A Kenneally, S Sexton; J Collins, A Walsh Murphy, A O ‘Leary; D Ó Buachalla, D O’Shea, D O’Donovan

Subs: J O’Driscoll for A Walsh Murphy (48), E Kenneally for A O’Leary (53), C Ustianowski for A Kenneally (53), O Walsh for J Collins (55), C McCarthy for D Ó Buachalla (55)

PS CHORCA DHUIBHNE:

C Ó Muircheartaigh; R Ó Suilleabháin, A Ó Dubhain, R Ó Beaglaoich; A Ó Conchúir, C Ó Flannúra, C Wright; C Ó Beaglaoí , N Mac Gearailt; C Ó Riagáin, C Ó Catháin, E De Hóra; M Ó Mainín, D Ó Geibheannaigh, K Ó Failbhe

Subs: T Ó Sé for A Ó Conchuir (35), J Ó Flatarthá for C Ó Muircheartaigh (40), C Ó Rian for M Ó Mainín (50), J Ó Bric for, A Ó Dubhain (inj 58) Referee: Tom McCarthy (Desmonds)